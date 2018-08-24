Global Cable Tray Market 2018-2022: Building automation systems (BAS) / Emergence of Smart Grids / Evolution of Cloud-Based Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cable Tray Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable tray market to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cable Tray Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cable trays used in end-user industries including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of building automation systems (BAS) to enhance energy efficiency. Furthermore, the growing popularity of automated technologies in buildings will eventually create the need for proper and effective wiring and cable management systems including cable trays.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing preference for cable trays over conduits. Owing to the significant advantages offered by cable trays over cable conduits in terms of design complexity, and low cost, the demand for cable trays is likely to proliferate particularly in the emerging economies including India and China.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatile raw material prices. The prices of primary raw materials including aluminum, Iron ore, and copper constituting a cable tray are often influenced by several other factors including inflation, availability, and production.

Key vendors

ABB

Atkore International

Chalfant

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Building automation systems (BAS)

Emergence of smart grids

Evolution of cloud-based technologies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive analysis

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

