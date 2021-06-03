Global Cable Tray Market value to increase by $ 3.21 Bn during 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors including ABB Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., and Chatsworth Products Inc. among others | Technavio

This cable tray market report encapsulates not only the industrials industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Request a Free Sample Report

The cable tray market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Cable Accessories Market - Global cable accessories market is segmented by application (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market - Global cable conduit systems market is segmented by product (rigid non-metallic, rigid metallic, flexible non-metallic, and flexible metallic), end-user commercial, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Major Three Cable Tray Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

The company designs and manufactures cable tray systems, such as perforated trays, cable ladders, channel trays, and struts (metal framing) in its manufacturing facilities located in Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Atkore International Group Inc.

The company offers cable trays under brands such as Cope LADDER Cable Tray System, Cope HAT Cable Tray System, Cope TROF Cable Tray System, Cope CHANNEL Cable Tray System, Cope I-BEAM Cable Tray System, Cope Wire Basket, Cope GLAS Cable Tray System, and Cope Aickinstrut Cable Tray System.

Chatsworth Products Inc.

The company offers adjustable cable runways for industrial and commercial applications. The company also distributes Pemsa Rejiband Wire Mesh Cable Trays in the US and Canada.

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the cable tray market vendor landscape.

Request a Free Sample Now!

Cable Tray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cable tray market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The cable tray market is driven by the increasing adoption of automation and communication technologies. In addition, increased investments in data centers are expected to trigger the cable tray market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Buy our market report to gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cable-traymarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/cable-tray-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio