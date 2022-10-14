Global Cables and Connectors Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cables and Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cables and connectors market reached a value of US$ 93.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 126.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Amphenol Corporation

Axon' Cable

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc)

Nexans

Prysmian S.p.A.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc.

TE Connectivity

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cables are wires covered in plastic that transmit power or data between different devices or locations. They are used in networks like coaxial, telephone, fiber optics, Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP), and Shielded Twisted Pair (STP). On the other hand, connectors are interfaces that assist in linking devices using cables.

They generally have pins and holes that are attached to the electric wires. Cables and connectors collectively are utilized in computers, laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets. They also find applications in connecting devices and transferring data to flash memory sticks, portable media players, internet modems, digital cameras, mice, keyboards, webcams, and printers.



Networking cables offer signal strength, stability, and security. As a result, they are used within business premises and college campuses. They are also utilized in residences for transmitting telecommunication signals and delivering television (TV) programs. This, in confluence with the increasing installation of computers in commercial spaces and rising adoption of personal computers (PCs), represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market.

Besides this, transportation systems are vulnerable to security threats as many passengers board public transport every day. This is escalating the need for closed-circuit television (CCTV) security cameras to ensure the safety of these passengers, which, in turn, is driving the market. Connectors are used in CCTVs to provide inexpensive, stable connections to communication devices.

Moreover, the rising trend of smart and connected homes is promoting the adoption of connectors in home theater systems, soundbars, receivers, and gaming systems. The rising demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services is further expanding the use of fiber optic connectors worldwide.

