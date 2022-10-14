Global Cables and Connectors Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Oct 14, 2022, 08:00 ET
The global cables and connectors market reached a value of US$ 93.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 126.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cables are wires covered in plastic that transmit power or data between different devices or locations. They are used in networks like coaxial, telephone, fiber optics, Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP), and Shielded Twisted Pair (STP). On the other hand, connectors are interfaces that assist in linking devices using cables.
They generally have pins and holes that are attached to the electric wires. Cables and connectors collectively are utilized in computers, laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets. They also find applications in connecting devices and transferring data to flash memory sticks, portable media players, internet modems, digital cameras, mice, keyboards, webcams, and printers.
Networking cables offer signal strength, stability, and security. As a result, they are used within business premises and college campuses. They are also utilized in residences for transmitting telecommunication signals and delivering television (TV) programs. This, in confluence with the increasing installation of computers in commercial spaces and rising adoption of personal computers (PCs), represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market.
Besides this, transportation systems are vulnerable to security threats as many passengers board public transport every day. This is escalating the need for closed-circuit television (CCTV) security cameras to ensure the safety of these passengers, which, in turn, is driving the market. Connectors are used in CCTVs to provide inexpensive, stable connections to communication devices.
Moreover, the rising trend of smart and connected homes is promoting the adoption of connectors in home theater systems, soundbars, receivers, and gaming systems. The rising demand for high bandwidth communication and data transmission services is further expanding the use of fiber optic connectors worldwide.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cables and connectors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cables and connectors market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the installation type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cables and connectors market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cables and Connectors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Internal Cables and Connectors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 External Cables and Connectors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Installation Type
7.1 HDMI
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 USB
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 VGA
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 DVI
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 CAT5/CAT6
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Automotive
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Energy and Power
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Aerospace and Defense
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amphenol Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Axon' Cable
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Fujitsu Limited
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Nexans
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Prysmian S.p.A.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 TE Connectivity
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
