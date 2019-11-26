Global Cakes & Pastries Market by Product, Type, Sector, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a deep insight into the global cakes and pastries market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The global cakes and pastries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024
The growing urbanization and high demand for decadent food products are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and rising disposable incomes have led to the escalating consumption of ready-to-eat food products such as cakes, pies and pastries, thus further augmenting the sales. Additionally, continual experimentation for the introduction of distinctive flavors of fillings and toppings, coupled with the increasing demand for customized pastries and cakes, is catering to a wide and diversified consumer base.
Moreover, increasing health-consciousness among consumers has led to the incorporation of healthier ingredient alternatives, such as whole wheat flour instead of white flour. Along with this, the burgeoning demand for low sodium, gluten-free, multigrain and organic baked products is also propelling the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Finsbury, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, American Baking Company, Britannia, Euro Cakes, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Yamazaki Baking, Aryzta, Mulino bianco, Edeka, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, BreadTalk Group Limited, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global cakes and pastries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global cakes and pastries industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cakes and pastries industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cakes and pastries industry?
- What is the structure of the global cakes and pastries industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cakes and pastries industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cakes and Pastries Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Sector
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Artisanal Bakery Products
6.2 In-store Bakery Products
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Cakes
7.2 Frozen Cakes & Pastries
7.3 Pastries
7.4 Sweet Pies
8 Market Breakup by Sector
8.1 Food Service
8.2 Retail
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Convenience Stores
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3 Specialist Retailers
9.4 Artisanal Bakeries
9.5 Online Retailers
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Finsbury
15.3.2 Flowers Foods
15.3.3 Grupo Bimbo
15.3.4 American Baking Company
15.3.5 Britannia
15.3.6 Euro Cakes
15.3.7 Hostess Brands
15.3.8 McKee Foods
15.3.9 Yamazaki Baking
15.3.10 Aryzta
15.3.11 Mulino Bianco
15.3.12 Edeka
15.3.13 Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies
15.3.14 BreadTalk Group Limited
