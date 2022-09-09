Global Calcifediol Market Report 2022: High Rates of Investment and R&D Facilitating Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcifediol Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing expenditures on advanced pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to keep the calcifediol monohydrate market growing.

Furthermore, the global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is increasing as a result of changing dietary patterns and a fast-paced work environment, which is boosting the demand for calcifediol monohydrate-based medications. According to the National Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (USA), chronic kidney disease affects about 15% of the population in the United States (CKD).

Additionally, the higher incidence of rickets and brittle bones is predicted to boost this industry's growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rickets affects 5 out of every 1,000,000 children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Also, companies are investing heavily in research and development. Because of the advantageous legislation regulating the manufacture and sale of vitamin D analogues and vitamin D3 APIs, leading manufacturers are locating their manufacturing facilities in Europe.

On the other hand, due to the high concentration and purity of vitamin D, the manufacture of this chemical necessitates the use of technologically advanced machinery and high monetary backup, along with factors affecting regulation and standardisation, which stifle industry growth to some extent.

The largest market, Asia Pacific, accounts for a considerable portion of the global calcifediol monohydrate market. Vitamin D deficiency is widespread throughout Asia Pacific, particularly in South - East Asia. Rickets is a disease induced by a deficiency of vitamin D that is particularly frequent in China.

Furthermore, increasing income levels and significant consumer demand for nutritious and healthy products are anticipated to provide promising prospects for the expansion and development of the region's functional food and beverage products, resulting in increased consumption of vitamin-infused products and, as a result, market growth.

Animal feed accounted for a majority of the calcifediol monohydrate generated in the region. The demand for animal feed is predicted to rise as the region's livestock production grows. Moreover, Europe is the second-largest user of calcifediol monohydrate after the United States. Because of the increased prevalence of kidney illnesses, the region is likely to grow rapidly.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Animal feed

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Calcifediol Market Analysis, by Application

6. Calcifediol Market Analysis, by Geography

7. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Chemvon Biotechnology Co

Haoyuan Chemexpress Co., Ltd

Pharmaceutical Research Institute (PRI)

BOC Sciences

BLDpharm

Pharmaffiliates

ChemScence

ApexBio Technology

