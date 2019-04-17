Global Calcined Petcoke Market 2019-2023 - Mineral Extraction from Petcoke / Emergence of Low-Carbon Aluminum / Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Paints

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Calcined Petcoke Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The calcined petcoke market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.

Green petcoke is a carbonaceous solid residue produced by the thermal decomposition of petroleum fractions. It has low metal content and is calcined in rotary kilns to form calcined petcoke. During the calcination process, green petcoke is heated to increase its electrical conductivity and remove volatile matter, moisture, and other impurities. The calcined petcoke is further processed to produce carbon anodes in the required shape and physical characteristics by using anode baking ovens.

The quality of the calcined petcoke plays a key role in the performance and quality of the anodes. Most of the calcined petcoke produced is used in the aluminum industry, followed by the steel and chemical industries and the manufacturing of several graphite and carbon products. Calcined petcoke is also used in the steel industry for steel melting, recarburization, and the manufacturing of special steel and alloys. Calcined petcoke is also an essential reducing agent in the manufacturing of titanium dioxide through the chloride process. The growth of these industries will increase the consumption of, and thereby the demand for, calcined petcoke.

Market Overview

Rapid urbanization



The rapid urbanization across the world is a result of the rise in population, improvement of living standards, and the availability of advanced facilities and infrastructure in urban areas. This will drive the demand for calcined petcoke as it is used in the manufacturing processes of aluminum, steel, and titanium dioxide. Therefore, the rise in urbanization will increase the demand for calcined petcoke, which will drive the growth of the market.

Increasing application of petcoke as a fuel



The significant growth of the cement industry can result in the high consumption of green petcoke as a fuel globally. This will result in the low supply of low-sulfur-content petcoke to produce calcined petcoke, which will negatively impact the global calcined petcoke market.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

