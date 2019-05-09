Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2019 - APAC Set to be the Fastest Growing Market

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Carbonate Market by Type (GCC and PCC), End-Use Industry (Paper, Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Researchandmarkets.com

The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest market share of the global calcium carbonates market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as fillers in the plastic, rubber, and paper industries because of its low cost. It provides brightness to paints, coatings, and paper. Furthermore, it provides a high level of illumination and light scattering properties. The rhombohedral particle shape of ground calcium carbonate creates a porous surface on the paper sheet and improves the quality of the paper. It is inert, non-combustible, and adsorbs low oil and water. Ground calcium carbonate powder is used widely in polymer composites to improve its physical properties, which help in enhanced functionalities and improved workability.

The plastics end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry and the ability of calcium carbonate to enhance the properties of plastics and help in improved heat dissipation. In addition, the increasing use of plastics in various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, and electrical & electronics has increased the demand for plastics. These factors contribute to the growth of the calcium carbonate market in the plastic industry.

The APAC region is estimated to be the fastest-growing calcium carbonate market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. The presence of a strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the calcium carbonate market in APAC.

The report provides insights on the following:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on calcium carbonate offered by the top players operating in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the calcium carbonate market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets; analyzes markets for calcium carbonate in different regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the calcium carbonate market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies and products of the leading players in the calcium carbonate market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1fblo

