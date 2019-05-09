Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2019 - APAC Set to be the Fastest Growing Market
May 09, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcium Carbonate Market by Type (GCC and PCC), End-Use Industry (Paper, Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Researchandmarkets.com
The ground calcium carbonate segment is projected to account for the largest market share of the global calcium carbonates market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Ground calcium carbonate is widely used as fillers in the plastic, rubber, and paper industries because of its low cost. It provides brightness to paints, coatings, and paper. Furthermore, it provides a high level of illumination and light scattering properties. The rhombohedral particle shape of ground calcium carbonate creates a porous surface on the paper sheet and improves the quality of the paper. It is inert, non-combustible, and adsorbs low oil and water. Ground calcium carbonate powder is used widely in polymer composites to improve its physical properties, which help in enhanced functionalities and improved workability.
The plastics end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate-reinforced polypropylene from the automotive industry and the ability of calcium carbonate to enhance the properties of plastics and help in improved heat dissipation. In addition, the increasing use of plastics in various end-use industries such as packaging, building & construction, and electrical & electronics has increased the demand for plastics. These factors contribute to the growth of the calcium carbonate market in the plastic industry.
The APAC region is estimated to be the fastest-growing calcium carbonate market. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the growing demand for calcium carbonate from various end-use industries such as paper, plastic, adhesives & sealants, and paints & coatings. The presence of a strong industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor cost are strengthening the calcium carbonate market in APAC.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on calcium carbonate offered by the top players operating in the market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the calcium carbonate market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets; analyzes markets for calcium carbonate in different regions
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the calcium carbonate market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies and products of the leading players in the calcium carbonate market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Calcium Carbonate Market, By Type
7 Calcium Carbonate Market, By End-Use Industry
8 Calcium Carbonate Market, By Region
9 Competitive Analysis
10 Company Profiles
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ACCM
- Calcinor SA
- Carmeuse
- Cerne Calcium Company
- Columbia River Carbonates
- Excalibar Minerals LLC
- GLC Mineral
- Graymont Limited
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Imerys
- Kerford Limestone
- Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.
- Midwest Calcium Carbonate
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Omya AG
- Provencale SA
- Sibelco
- The National Lime & Stone Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1fblo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article