FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 1424 Companies: 109 - Players covered include AGSCO Corporation; ASCOM For Carbonate & Chemicals Manufacturing; Blue Mountain Minerals; Calcinor, S.A.; Carmeuse; Carthage Crushed Limestone; Cerne Calcium Company; Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd.; Columbia River Carbonates; Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd.; GLC Minerals, LLC; Graymont Limited; Greer Industries, Inc.; Gulshan Polyols Ltd.; Huber Engineered Materials; Imerys S.A.; Lhoist North America; Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.; Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd.; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Mississippi Lime Company; Newpark Resources, Inc.; Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.; Omya AG; Pennsy Supply, Inc.; PROVALE S/A; ProvenÃ§ale SA; SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co. KG; SCR-Sibelco N.V.; Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd.; United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Ground, Precipitated); Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $30.3 Billion by 2026

Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) is the principal inorganic mineral material, which is primarily used as commercial and functional filler in paper, rubber, plastic, architectural materials, coatings and light chemicals among others. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries and improving construction activity. Calcium carbonate is extensively used as alkalizing agent, whitening agent and mineral filler in a broad spectrum of applications across several industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. Growing demand of plastics from different end-use industries like electrical & electronics, packaging, and building and construction is likely to drive the consumption of calcium carbonate in the plastic industry. Calcium carbonate is also used in the building and construction industry as a raw material to produce builder's lime and also in the form of limestone aggregate for laying tar roads. The product also finds application in the sugar processing industry to separate non-sugars from sugar beet juice.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) results directly from the exploitation of pure carbonate ore bodies. Finely grounded calcium carbonate finds extensive usage as fillers in adhesive and sealant compounds. These sealants and adhesives are applied in a wide range of products, including joint cement compounds, household caulks, and carpet backings among several others. Growth in the precipitated segment is driven by the rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2026

The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Asia-Pacific is a key market and growth is being driven by increasing number of construction projects coupled with positive economic activity and notable investment opportunities across emerging economies like India, Indonesia and China. More

