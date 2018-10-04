Global Calibration Services Market to 2026 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9%

DUBLIN, Oct 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Calibration Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing quality awareness, protective maintenance, and strict government regulations are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, rising end user industries such as medical devices manufacturing & power generation is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period. However, factors such as high competition and lack of skilled labor are limiting the market.

Calibration is undertaken to compare the performance of a measurement instrument against a measurement standard. Calibration indicates traceability of the instrument, accuracy of the measured data. Industries across the globe are increasingly adopting calibration services in their production process. Calibration undertaken at regular intervals helps in identifying any faults with an instrument at the earliest opportunity, which reduces downtime and increases output.

By Service, electrical calibration service segment acquired significant share on account of share information through the electrical services. By End user, electronic manufacturing segment registered considerable share during forecast period. By geography, Europe dominated with the largest market share for global calibration services market due to demand for onsite calibration and rising downtime among end users.



ABB Group

Endress+Hauser

ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

General Electric

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration Ltd

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG.

Trescal, Inc.

Siemens AG

Technical Maintenance Inc.

Tradinco Instruments

Transcat, Inc.

Agilent

Consumers Energy

GE Kaye

Bruel & Kjae

Tektronix

SGS

Lockheed Martin

