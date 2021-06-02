Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Technavio

Get Free Sample Report

The increasing use of RPA in call centers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as low employee engagement and shut down of call centers will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/call-center-outsourcing-market-size-industry-analysis

Call Center Outsourcing Market: Geography Landscape

APAC had the largest market share in the call center outsourcing market in 2021, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers will significantly influence call center outsourcing market growth in this region. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India is the key market for call center outsourcing market in the region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Technical Support Outsourcing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The technical support outsourcing market size has the potential to grow by USD 11 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Atento SA

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

SYNNEX Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom Holding AB

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atento SA

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

SYNNEX Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom Holding AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/call-center-outsourcing-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

