Global Call Centers Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape the Sector

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Call Centers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$180.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%.

In-House, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$381.3 Billion by the year 2025, In-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, In-House will reach a market size of US$28.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Call Centers: A Quick Primer
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality
  • Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
  • Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role
  • Outlook
  • Developing Markets Drive Growth
  • Outsourced Call Center Services Market
  • Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant
  • Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World
  • A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
  • Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning
  • Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
  • Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
  • Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
  • Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
  • Competition
  • Leading Players
  • Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
  • Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Call Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • [24]7 Inc. (USA)
  • Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Alorica, Inc. (USA)
  • Atento (Luxembourg)
  • ATOS S.A. (France)
  • BT Communications (Ireland) Limited (Ireland)
  • Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)
  • Concentrix (USA)
  • Convergys Corp. (USA)
  • Entel Call Center (Chile)
  • EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (USA)
  • Genpact Limited (Bermuda)
  • HCL BPO Services NI Ltd (Ireland)
  • IBEX Global (USA)
  • IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd (India)
  • Plusoft Informatica Ltda (Brazil)
  • Sitel (USA)
  • Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
  • Teleperformance SE (France)
  • TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
  • West Corporation (USA)
  • Wipro Ltd (India)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
  • OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
  • Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
  • Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
  • Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
  • Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
  • Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
  • Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits
  • Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
  • Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
  • Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work
  • Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend
  • From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities
  • Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
  • Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
  • Improving 'Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers
  • KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
  • Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
  • CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
  • Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
  • Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
  • Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations
  • Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
  • Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
  • Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications
  • Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
  • Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems
  • Key Issues
  • Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions
  • Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus
  • Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION (Total Companies Profiled: 135)

