Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: A US$13 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive clinical and non clinical insight on the recent trends and the opportunities that the market has been experiencing at a regional and at global level. The cancer antibody drug conjugate market has been witnessing tremendous growth and offers unexplored potential to pharmaceutical companies involved in development in the anti cancer therapeutics market. This new drug class is widely accepted in the form of monotherapy as well as combinational therapy among Breast Cancer, Acute Leukemia and Lymphoma patients. In addition to the various strategies that have been employed by the major key players of the market, the report also delivers information regarding the achievements, valuable highlights and all the progressive compilations that have been made in the market.



As per report findings, cancer antibody drug conjugates will experience tremendous success in the upcoming years in both the research and market segments. The continuous success of the approved cancer antibody drug conjugates and presence of many new antibody drug conjugates in the clinical pipeline is indicating a very bright future for this market. The challenges for this market are very few, which can be easily overcome in a short period of time and the driving factors such as unmet medical demand and high prevalence of cancer, are continuously boosting market growth. Antibody drug conjugates will occupy a dominant share in overall oncology market and it will emerge as most prominent cancer therapeutic segment.

Key Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Pipeline: 297 Drugs

Marketed Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate: 9 Drugs

Antibody Drug Conjugate Marketed Opportunity: > US$ 13 Billion By 2026

By 2026 Majority of Drug Trials Are For Second Line Therapy Or Greater

USA Dominates Cancer ADC Clinical Trials Landscape: > 180 Drugs

Sales, Market Opportunity, Clinical Trials Graphs: > 100 Graphs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)



2. Evolution of Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.1 Advancements in ADCs

2.2 Components of ADCs



3. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Mechanism of Action

3.1 Antigen-Antibody Interaction

3.2 Release of Payload

3.3 Mechanism of Cytotoxicity



4. Need of Antibody Drug Conjugates



5. Role of ADCs in Cancer Management

5.1 Breast Cancer

5.2 Leukemia

5.3 Lymphoma

5.4 Other Cancers



6. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Current Market Scenario

6.3 ADCs Market Segmentation



7. Global - Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Insights

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.3 Japan

7.4 China

7.5 India

7.6 South Korea



8. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin)

8.2 Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin)

8.3 Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine)

8.4 Besponsa (Inotuzumab ozogamicin)

8.5 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab pasudotox)

8.6 Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin)

8.7 Enhertu (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-Nxki)

8.8 Padcev (Enfortumab Vedotin)



9. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Sales Insight

9.1 Kadcyla

9.2 Adcetris

9.3 Polivy



10. Antibody Drug Conjugates - Clinical Pipeline Insight 2020 - 2026

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Indication

10.3 By Company

10.4 By Patient Segment

10.5 By Country

10.6 By Mechanism of Action



11. Global Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Clinical

11.4 Phase-0

11.5 Phase-I

11.6 Phase-I/II

11.7 Phase-II

11.8 Phase-II/III

11.9 Phase-III

11.10 Preregistration

11.11 Registered



12. Marketed Cancer Drug Conjugates Clinical Insight

12.1 Adcetris

12.2 Mylotarg

12.3 Junovan/Mepact

12.4 Kadcyla

12.5 Besponsa

12.6 Zevalin/ Zevamab

12.7 LUMOXITI

12.8 OncoScint CR/OV

12.9 Enhertu



13. Global Cancer an Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Parameters

13.2 Challenges for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market



14. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Future Outlook



15. Competitive Landscape



Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bristol Mayer Squibb

Celldex Therapeutics

Genentech

Heidelberg Pharma

Immunogen

Mersana Therapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Pfizer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Seattle Genetics

Synthon

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

