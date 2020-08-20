Global Cancer Cachexia Industry Assessment 2017-2030: Epidemiology, Pipeline, Drugs, Products, Players and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Cachexia (CC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cancer Cachexia (CC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share by the individual therapies, current and forecasted CC symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Cancer Cachexia (CC) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Cancer Cachexia symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology segmented as the Total prevalence of Cancer Cachexia (CC), Gender-Specific cases of Cancer Cachexia (CC), and Cancer Cachexia cases based on tumor. The report includes the prevalent scenario of CC symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Cancer Cachexia (CC) report encloses the detailed analysis of CC marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Cancer Cachexia (CC) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for CC. The therapeutic market size of CC in the US is mainly accounted for the off-label treatment options, such as Progestins; Corticosteroids; Combination therapies and others.



Emerging Drugs



PPP011: Tetra Bio-Pharma



PPP011 (CAUMZ) is a cannabinoid-derived medicine developed using the combination of synthetic Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD), as a non-opioid alternative for the treatment of pain and inflammation. CAUMZ is developed as a drug-device combination product where the drug-drug component combined with the Medic medical device. Currently, the combination is under the phase III trial for the treatment of cancer cachexia, with advanced, incurable and malignant cancer that is refractory to treatment.



Market Outlook



The Cancer Cachexia (CC) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Cancer Cachexia (CC) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Cancer Cachexia (CC) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The current therapeutic landscape in the 7MM is divided into conventional therapies such as as Progestins (Megestrol acetate (MA), Medroprogesteron), Corticosteroids (Methylprednisone, dexamethasone etc.); Combination therapies (MA + Cannabidiols etc.); and others (cytokine modulators, Anabolic agents etc. along with this, dietary treatment and physical exercise also plays an important role. However, none of these therapies have been approved for the treatment of Cancer Cachexia and are associated with certain side-effects or safety and efficacy issues.



Key Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Cancer Cachexia (CC) market in 7MM. The market size of CC in the seven major markets was found to be USD 966 million in 2017.



Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Cancer Cachexia (CC) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Cancer Cachexia (CC) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Major players include Tetra Bio-Pharma, Helsinn Therapeutics/ Ono Pharmaceutical, AEterna Zentaris, Actimed Therapeutics/ PsiOxus Therapeutics, Pfizer, Xilonix plus Onivyde and 5FU, XBiotech/Janssen Pharmaceutical, NGM120 and others. PPP011 (Tetra Bio-Pharma) is expected to get launched in the US market by 2022.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Cancer Cachexia (CC) emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



Benefit plans should provide coverage for nutrition counseling and medical nutritional therapy for individuals with a diagnosis of cancer. Provider network should include registered dietitians, including registered dietitians who are Board-certified specialists in oncology (CSO).



KOL - Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Cancer Cachexia (CC) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Cancer Cachexia (CC) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Cancer Cachexia (CC) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Cancer Cachexia (CC), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Cancer Cachexia (CC) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Cancer Cachexia (CC) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Cancer Cachexia (CC) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Cancer Cachexia (CC) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Cancer Cachexia (CC) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cancer Cachexia (CC) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for CC. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Cancer Cachexia (CC) market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for CC

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Companies Mentioned

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Helsinn Therapeutics/Ono Pharmaceutical

AEterna Zentaris

Actimed Therapeutics/PsiOxus Therapeutics

Pfizer

XBiotech/Janssen Pharmaceutical

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

NGM Bio

Artelo Biosciences

