Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

Edition: 9; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 3501

Companies: 50 - Players covered include AstraZeneca plc; AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Helsinn Healthcare SA; INOVIO Pharmaceuticals; Marsala Biotech Inc.; MetaFines Co., Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Therapeutics (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, Other Therapeutics); End-Use (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, while growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR. The global market is set to witness significant growth, driven by rising incidence of cancer globally. The global cancer cachexia market is receiving a strong growth stimulus from increasing R&D funding to develop novel and sophisticated treatment options with certain mode of action. The market growth is favored by increasing attention on palliative cancer care along with rising incidence of cancer. In the recent years, factors such as changing lifestyle have resulted in high cases of lung cancer and cachexia, most notably in developed economies like the US, Japan and Europe. These incidents are prompting private and public organizations to make significant investments in cancer-related R&D activity to discover novel treatments. In addition, rising focus on palliative cancer care is expected to augment the demand for cachexia drugs over the coming years.

Increased investment in research over the years, led to the development of several new nutritional therapeutic interventions. Treatment modalities for cancer cachexia include appetite stimulants and drugs. The drugs work against the cachetic signaling molecules. There are also mediators which offer help in preventing wasting. Anti-inflammatory antibodies as well as small anabolic molecules are also being tested to be used as treatments. Nutritional supplements and central & peripheral appetite stimulants are also used for counteracting anorexia and weight loss. Megestrol acetate is a central appetite stimulant which acts on hypothalamus via oxygenic signal of NPY (Neuropeptides Y). Peripheral agent Ghrelin constitutes a stomach NPY which is used for increasing appetite. REE is controlled by reducing ARP proteins using ibuprofen and such other anti-inflammatory agents. Protein wasting is restricted by infliximab, EPA fatty acid and such other agents. However, even though the mechanism in cancer cachexia is multifactorial and complex, it is ultimately respiratory failure which happens to be the main cause of death in majority cases.

Adoption of such new therapies is increasing among patients, which is also resulting in positive impact on growth of the overall market. There are at the same time, several pipeline drugs in the late stages of clinical trials, for cancer cachexia treatment, which are anticipated to be commercialized over the coming two to three years. This is also expected to drive market growth. As of 2021, there were about 200 studies conducted/initiated for developing drugs and nutritional supplements that could be used for treating cancer cachexia. Research is also ongoing for studying use of NSAIDs (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs) as treatments for cancer cachexia and most of those studies have so far shown promising results. There are therefore quite a few ongoing research studies aimed at identifying modalities which could enhance quality of life for patients.

Cancer cachexia treatment products are also segregated as per their action mechanisms. Weight loss is the most common problem among cancer patients. Tissue wasting, cystic fibrosis, inflammatory cytokines, wasting syndrome and such others are some of the common problems. Anorexia nervosa represents the eating disorder leading to weight loss. Countering such weight loss is important for improving quality of life for patients. Doctors therefore recommend weight loss stabilizers for preventing cancer cachexia. Also, demand lately had increased for appetite stimulators. Patients exhibiting decreased appetite are being prescribed appetite stimulants such as methylprednisolone, dexamethasone, megestrol acetate, medroxyprogesterone acetate and prednisolone. These increase weight of patients, albeit slightly, and also their appetite.

Use of combinational therapies and the practice of following a multidisciplinary approach for development of treatments for cancer cachexia would also gain traction over the coming years. For long, cachexia in cancer patients has been treated with exigenic appetite stimulants. Focus was on symptom palliation as well as reduction of distress among patients. However, these therapies have not been of much use as they functioned by targeting any one aspect of the syndrome, whereas a multi-faceted approach is touted as holding the potential to alleviate this issue. Recent therapy developments in the area have been combination therapies, supplemented with exercise routines and modification in diets. Pharmaceutical agents like medroxyprogesterone and megestrol among others are being used along with exercise and diet for improving survival rates and quality for life.

Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies to Drive Growth

In terms of treatment, the cancer cachexia market is categorized into progestogens, corticosteroids, and combination therapies. Pharmacologic interventions for improving appetite or/and body weight include corticosteroids and progesterone analogs. Progestogens represent the largest segment, due to the low cost, safety and effectiveness. Progestogens improve appetite and aid in weight gain.

Randomized controlled trials using agents such as progestins, corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA), and thalidomide were conducted for the development of pharmacological interventions for cancer-associated cachexia. While each intervention improved certain aspects of cachexia, no clinically relevant or reliable effect on QOL or patient functioning was reported. Moreover, some agents were found to be associated with some complications that outweighed the benefits. The risks associated with previous treatments using progestins, corticosteroids, and NSAIDs were edema or deep venous thrombosis, glucose intolerance, and renal or gastrointestinal toxicities respectively. Therefore, no single agent could be considered a standard treatment suitable for cancer cachexia. Recently, however, some efforts were made in terms of combining available agents or developing novel agents to improve effectiveness and safety of treatment. Anamorelin hydrochloride, enobosarm, MABp1, and many multidrug combinations were among the various regimens tested in Phase 3 randomized controlled trials. The segment of combination therapies is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the coming years.

North America is the largest market for cancer cachexia worldwide. Presence of several major drug manufacturers in the region coupled with the factor of increasing number of cancer patients and need for care for the patients promotes dominance of the region in the global market. Increased healthcare spending and availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure also promotes growth for the market here. Market growth over the coming years however, would be the strongest in the Asia-Pacific region owing to growing geriatric population and increasing awareness about supportive care for cancer patients both among healthcare professionals and patients. The growing population of cancer patients in the US represents a major growth driving factor for the global cancer therapies market. In particular, the prevalence of cancers such as lung cancer, skin cancer, breast cancer and ovarian cancer continues to grow, driving need for cancer therapies. In 2021, the number of new cancer cases diagnosed was estimated at 1.9 million. Further, more than 600 thousand people succumbed to the condition in the US. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the cancer therapies market. Strong focus on R&D to improve treatment methods, and presence of major industry players are also driving demand for innovative cancer treatment measures in the country.

With a large number Americans still not covered by health insurance, the PAPs (Patient Assistance Programs) have emerged to provide assistance to such individuals in getting the required medication. The programs are offered by pharmaceutical companies and involve provision of low cost or free prescription drugs to patients affected by critical illnesses. Leading pharma majors including Pfizer and Eli Lilly have begun offering such programs to patients suffering from chronic diseases. With PAPs enabling a large proportion of uninsured cancer patients to get access to treatment and drugs, the market for cancer therapies is poised for growth. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region. More

