Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Research Report 2021: Focus on Risk Assessment Tool (RAT), Qcancer, Hospitals, & Clinics

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer clinical decision tools market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2020 to $0.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to reach $0.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players in the cancer clinical decision tools market are McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Elsevier B.V., Macmillan, and National Decision Support Company.

The cancer clinical decision tools market consists of sales of cancer decision support tools and related services. Cancer decision tools are designed to support the general practitioner's assessment of patients with potential cancer symptoms. The tools do not change the clinical judgment but give more information that is used to inform patient management decisions. The risk is measured based on reading coded information from the patient record including demographic data, medical history, and symptoms.

The breach of data and privacy of patients is a major challenge in the cancer clinical decision tools market. Hackers can get access to data centers through healthcare employee's emails leading to a breach of patients' information privacy. Email phishing is a primary attack because it is not detectable by email security tools, out of 15 million patient records breached, 11.4 million records were caused by phishing attacks. The risk of the loss of data and privacy of patients harms the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer clinical decision tools market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases.

Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rates across the globe will increase the demand for cancer clinical decision tools to make treatment decisions faster, thereby contributing to the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Characteristics



3. Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer Clinical Decision Tools



5. Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Risk Assessment Tool(RAT)

Qcancer

6.2. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital

Clinics

7. Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Elsevier B.V.

Macmillan

National Decision Support Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mup3so

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

