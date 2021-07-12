Global Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market | Analyzing Growth in Health Care Equipment Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives| Technavio

The report on the cancer diagnostic devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer.

The cancer diagnostic devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the need for cost-cutting in drug discovery and development as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer diagnostic devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cancer diagnostic devices market covers the following areas:

Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Sizing

Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast

Cancer Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Companion diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

bioMerieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

