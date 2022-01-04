Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Deals Directory 2014-2021: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal component type Specific Therapy Target Technology Type

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

This report provides details of the latest Cancer Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Cancer Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Cancer Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Cancer Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Cancer Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1100 online deal records of actual Cancer Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Cancer Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Cancer Diagnostics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Cancer Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Cancer Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Cancer Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Cancer Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

In Global Cancer Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Cancer Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Cancer Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Cancer Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Cancer Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Cancer Diagnostics deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Cancer Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0za1b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

