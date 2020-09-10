Global Cancer Generics Market Size Sales Demand Dominating the Branded Drug Status With US$ 55 Billion Future Opportunity By 2026
Kuick Research Reports Highlights Ongoing Commercial Opportunities, Regional Trends & Comprehensive Clinical Insight On 43 Cancer Generics Available In The market
NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Global Cancer Generics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Opportunity Insight 2026" Report Highlights:
- Global Cancer Generics Market Trend Analysis
- Global Cancer Generics Market Opportunity: > USD 55 Billion By 2026
- Global Generics Market Growth 2018-2026: > 130%
- Global Cancer Generics Market Growth 2018-2026: 200%
- Reimbursement Policies & the Coverage Strategies By Countries
- Cancer Generic Drugs Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis By Segment
- Comprehensive Insight On Cancer Generics Drugs: 43 Generics
Amid the growth in terms of revenue and size that pharmaceutical market is experiencing, a significant contribution is laid down by the arrival of cancer generic drugs in the market. Its arrival in the cancer therapeutics market has led to the overall growth in the pharmaceutical oncology market as well as a substantial development of the five-year survival rates among the cancer patients, as since its approval, the consumption rate of the cancer drugs has increased significantly. Cancer generics has helped in advancing the medical services and improve the quality of life of the patients who were devoid of any treatment due to the high cost of available treatment facilities such as branded version of chemotherapeutics or immune drugs.
The market is also responsible for upending the traditional forms of the cancer treatments and the engaged process of pricing about the different cancer therapies available. No doubt, that the market was tough to accept by the major key players in the industry but its arrival in the market has increased the competitive landscape and the cancer space to capitalize more favorable parameters that are inclined towards benefits of the patients and not only for the growth of the pharmaceutical companies. The space created by generic availability for the cancer patients opened up novel avenues for the growing relationship between the patient and the doctor as the expectation for a healthy post-treatment life increased substantially after having a market in the industry that aims at maximizing the benefits of the patients by providing better reach to the drugs having same effectiveness as the branded cancer drugs.
Worldwide, the cancer oriented pharmaceutical companies are actively engaging themselves in the race of developing generic drugs in order to gain maximum benefits on both the sides of the industry i.e. to the stakeholders and the patients. In the terms of benefits, the government and the regulatory bodies all over the world are also favoring the consumption of generics drugs as they are on the urge to end the long patent protection to short time period for branded cancer drugs and make the generic version of the same drug available to the patients as early as possible. With the debate of generic benefits over branded drugs, the companies, stakeholders and the patients have been favoring the evolving landscape associated with the generic drug market.
As per "Global Cancer Generics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Opportunity Insight 2026" report, it is observed that the convergence that the market has observed from branded cancer drugs to generic cancer drugs is becoming very prominent and fulfilling in terms of trends and opportunities. With such beneficial advancement in the pharmaceutical sector, it is believed that the market has the ability to offer real cures and commence the growing demand of therapies that are affordable, economically convenient and viable. Also, the increasing generic competition in the market has also shifted the market to cover the largest space of pharmaceutical i.e. primary-care space due to high-price of the branded drugs. It is estimated that the growing cancer generics market will provide numerous growth opportunities to the stakeholders as well as the healthcare customers.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Cancer Generics
1.1 Overview
1.2 The Growing Need for Cancer Generics over Branded Drugs
1.2.1 Reduced Developmental Cost Leading to Cost-Efficient Cancer Generics
1.2.2 Reduced Timeline Leading to Cost-Efficient Cancer Generics Development
1.2.3 Cancer Generics Representing Same Effectiveness as of Branded Drugs
2. Global Cancer Generics Market Trend Analysis
2.1 Overview
2.2 Current Market Scenario
2.3 Cancer Generics Market Future Outlook
3. US - Current Market Status of Cancer Generics
3.1 Significant Facts & Figures Prevailing Cancer Generics Market
3.2 US Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunities
3.2.1 Guidelines, Policies & Procedures by the FDA for the US Market
4. Japan - Current Cancer Generics Market Insight
4.1 Factors Propelling the Growth of Cancer Generics in Japan
4.2 Trends & Opportunities of Cancer Generics Market in Japan
4.2.1 Cancer Generic Drugs Prescription & Dispensing
5. Europe - Key Asset to Cancer Generics Market Progression
5.1 Evaluation of Facts Associated with Cancer Generics Growth
5.2 Cancer Generics Market Current Trends & Opportunities
5.2.1 Europe Government Regulations for Cancer Generics Market Progress
5.2.2 Germany - Current Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunities
5.2.3 France - Current Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunity
5.2.4 UK - Current Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunities
5.2.5 Belgium - Current Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunities
5.2.6 Others - Current Cancer Generics Market Trends & Opportunities
6. China - As a Emerged Cancer Generic Market in Asia
6.1 Simulating Facts & Figures for Chinese Cancer Generics Market
6.2 Trends & Opportunities Linked with China's Cancer Generics Market
6.2.1 Laws & Regulating Supporting Cancer Generics Market in China
7. India - A Major Contributor to the Global Generics Market
7.1 Fact Sheets Related to Cancer Generics Growth in India
7.2 Trends & Opportunities for India's Cancer Generics Market
7.2.1 Guidelines & Laws for Implementing Generic Drugs in India
8. South Korea - Cancer Generics Market Current Insight
8.1 Cancer Generics Drug Market Expansion Facts & Figures
8.2 Provoking Trends & Opportunities for South Korean Cancer Generics Market
9. Russia - Cancer Generics Market Scenario
9.1 Facts Encouraging the Current Market Situation in Russia
9.2 Trends & Opportunities Followed by Russian Cancer Generics Market
9.2.1 Rules & Regulations Boosting the Current Market of Cancer Generics
10. Reimbursement Policies & the Coverage Strategies
10.1 US
10.2 Europe
10.3 India
10.4 Japan
10.5 China
10.6 Russia
11. Price Analysis for Branded Drugs VS Generic Drugs
12. Breast Cancer Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
12.1 Letrozole
12.2 Anastrazole
12.3 Exemestane
12.4 Epirubicine
12.5 Toremifene
12.6 Fulvestrant
12.7 Megestrol
13. Colorectal Cancer Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
13.1 Irinotecan
13.2 Oxaliplatin
14. Leukemia Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
14.1 Clofarabin
14.2 Imatinib
14.3 Mercaptopurine
14.4 Idarubicin
14.5 Daunorubicin
14.6 Cytarabin
15. Prostate Cancer Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
15.1 Abiraterone
15.2 Bicalutamide
15.3 Nilutamide
15.4 Flutamide
16. Skin Cancer Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
16.1 Imiquimod Topical Cream
16.2 Fluorouracil Topical
17. Lung Cancer Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
17.1 Vinorelbine
18. Brain Tumor Generic Drugs - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
18.1 Temozolomide
19. Renal Cell Carcinoma Generic Drug - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
19.1 Temsirolimus
20. Generic Drugs for Multiple Cancers - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis
20.1 Erlotinib
20.2 Dactinomycin
20.3 Ifosfamide
20.4 Romidepsin
20.5 Everolimus
20.6 Capecitabine
20.7 Gemcitabine
20.8 Paclitaxel
20.9 Fluorouracil
20.10 Docetaxel
20.11 Methotrexate
20.12 Cyclophosphamide
20.13 Vincristine
20.14 Etoposide
20.15 Mitoxantrone
20.16 Carmustine
20.17 Dacarbazine
20.18 Mitomycin
20.19 Bleomycin
21. Global Cancer Generics Market Dynamics
21.1 Factors Favoring the Growth of Cancer Generics Market
21.2 Factors Restraining the Growth of Cancer Generics Market
22. Compititive Landscape
22.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals
22.2 Accord Healthcare
22.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals
22.4 Mylan
22.5 Dr. Reddy Laboratories
22.6 Bedford Pharma
22.7 Hikma
22.8 Cipla
22.9 Shilpa Medicare
22.10 Fresenius Kabi
22.11 Zydus Pharmaceuticals
22.12 Neopharm
22.13 Netco
22.14 Mayne Pharma
22.15 Alvogen
22.16 Glenmark
22.17 HBT Labs
22.18 Gland
22.19 Qilu Pharmaceuticals
22.20 Akorn Pharmaceuticals
22.21 MSN Group
22.22 Wockhardt
22.23 Rising Pharma
22.24 Apotex
22.25 Taro Pharmaceuticals
22.26 Sun Pharma
22.27 Alkem Laboratories
22.28 Endo Pharma
22.29 Pfizer (Hospira)
