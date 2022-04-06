Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer immunotherapy market reached a value of US$ 96.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 167.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cancer is a preventable disease starting in any organ or tissue of the body on account of the abnormal cell growth that invades adjoining parts of the body and spreads to other organs. It is one of the leading causes of death globally, which is nowadays treated using cancer immunotherapy. Cancer immunotherapy offers more advantages than conventional anti-tumor therapy that can prolong progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). It can be combined with radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, or targeted therapies to improve their effectiveness. Apart from this, as it enables the immune system to recognize, prevent, control, and eliminate cancer, cancer immunotherapy finds extensive applications in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics around the world.



There is currently an increase in the number of people who have cancer across the globe. This, in confluence with the burgeoning healthcare industry, represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there are fewer side effects associated with cancer immunotherapy. As a result, there is a significant rise in the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat different types of cancer by selectively attacking cancerous cells.

This, coupled with the rising prevalence of multiple myeloma and melanoma, is catalyzing the demand for cancer immunotherapy. Besides this, leading players are sponsoring patient assistance programs (PAPs) that provide financial assistance to low-income individuals for augmenting the existing prescription drug coverage. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market. Other factors strengthening the growth of the market are technological advancements in clinical therapies, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the introduction of advanced variants with enhanced efficacy and effectiveness of treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGAA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Seagen Inc.



