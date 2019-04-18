Global Cancer Profiling & Pathways Technologies & Markets 2017-2023
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Profiling and Pathways: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer biomarkers have gained significant importance in the drug-development process, and the market is an emerging segment. To gain an understanding of the market dynamics, market size and competitive landscape, a detailed analysis of cancer biomarker market and cancer profiling technologies and new developments are needed.
Microarray technologies provide analysis of tens of thousands of molecules for a variety of assays, including drug binding, molecular interactions, enzyme activity, and pathway identification. These microarrays, which include DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, tissue microarrays, low complexity microarrays, and carbohydrate microarrays, are excellent tools for gene expression profiling, biomarker profiling, and diagnostics.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers use microarrays to streamline drug target identification, selection, validation, and predictive testing. Rapid growth in the clinical research and diagnostic devices markets holds great potential for applications of microarray technology, including basic research, clinical trials, and diagnostic devices.
Study Coverage
This report examines various microarray platforms and the technologies that are utilized to detect DNA and proteins for the purpose of drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and disease monitoring. This report also examines companies that are actively developing and marketing microarray instrumentation or microarray biochips.
The report categorizes the biomarkers and profiling market and provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players and competitive outlook. This report will also provide market tables and also provides company profiles.
This report analyzes the cancer profiling and pathways market: technologies market, tools market, and application market (diagnosis, drug development, and discovery). This report also examines recent studies, microRNA detection, and profiling, clinically oriented microRNA profiling in several human cancers.
The report covers epigenetic, methylation and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials, currently marketed and clinical-stage development products. The relationship between miRNAs and epigenetics is also examined. This report categorizes the market for epigenetics, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the current and future trends in research, diagnostics and therapeutics industries.
This report also looks at SNPs analysis instruments, reagents, software, and services, providing information critical to understanding the business behind this new technology.
The report includes:
- 91 tables
- An overview of the global market for cancer profiling and pathways
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Discussion of products in this market, newly emerging tools, diagnostics and therapeutics, and their impacts on the market
- Examination of evolving methods, such as microarray analysis, multiplex PCR, and quantitative real-time PCR, which are integral to deciphering molecular mechanisms involved in gene function, biological development, and disease progression, and are important tools in the discovery and development of new drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers
- Identification of important cancer profiling techniques, market shares by types of products on the market, and market shares by the company, as well as types of cancers and biomarkers
- Coverage of epigenetics, methylation, and miRNA products in development, products in clinical trials and currently marketed, and clinical-stage development products
- Company profiles of key players in the market
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Cancer Profiling and Pathways
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction
- Biomarkers
- Guidelines
- Screening Tests
- Early Detection and Diagnosis of Cancer
- Pathway Profiling
- Linking Cancer Disease through Pathway Profiling
- Molecular Profiling
- Historical Facts
- Molecular Profiles
- Cancer Profiling
- Challenges
- Clinical Utility of Molecular Profiling
- Pathological Classification
- Molecular Profiling Approaches
- Cancer Profiling: Future Goals
Chapter 4 Current Profiling Techniques
- Genomics
- Genomic Profiling
- Microarrays
- Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
- Key Companies
- Key Players
- Microarrays to Clinical Problems
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)
- Multi-color FISH
- Companies
- DNA Sequencing
- Emerging DNA Sequencing Technologies
- High-throughput Sequencing
- Other Sequencing Technologies
- Cancer Applications
- Next-Gen Sequencing
- Next-Generation Companies
- ABI/SOLiD
- Other Methods
- Patents and Sequencing
- Summary
- Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies
- Next-Generation Sequencing: Future
- Genomics and Cancer-Some Examples
- Mutations Predicting Resistance to Targeted Therapies
- Sequencing and the Clinic
- Transcriptomic Profiling
- Microarray-based Gene Expression Profiling
- Tiling Arrays
- qRT-PCR
- Cancer Applications
- Emerging Microarray Technologies
- Future
Chapter 5 Epigenomic Profiling
- Overview and Introduction to the Epigenetics Landscape
- Cancer Applications
- DNA Methylation
- microRNA
- Epigenetic Changes and Cancer Stem Cells
- Epigenetic Therapy for Cancer
- Leading Epigenetic Companies
- Epigenetics and MicroRNA Profiling-Finding Pathways to Treatment
- MicroRNAs and Therapeutic Applications in Cancer
- MicroRNAs as Prognostic and Therapeutic Biomarkers
- Anti-Cancer Drugs and microRNA Targets
- Case Study: Epigenetic Silencing of the Intronic microRNA Mir-342 in Colorectal Cancer
- Diagnostic and Therapeutic microRNA Strategies in Cancer
- Therapeutic Potential
- Therapeutic Strategies
- MicroRNAs in Disease Diagnostics
- Circulating microRNAs
- MicroRNA Profiling Methods
- Clinical microRNA Diagnostics
- MicroRNAs in Therapeutics
- MicroRNA Patents and Outlook
- Future
- Methylation Markers
- DNA Methylation, an Epigenetic Process
- Current Methods and Products
- Clinical Implications
- Future Directions
- Epigenetic Diagnostic Development
- Epigenetic Drugs
- HDAC Inhibitors
- Epigenetic Therapeutic Development
- Key Players
Chapter 6 Proteomics
- Proteomics and Protein Profiling
- Proteomics Protein Profiling Approaches
- Techniques
- Applications of Proteomic Techniques in Cancer Research
- Technologies and Limitations
- Proteomics and Initiatives
- Cancer Applications
- Proteomics in the Treatment of Cancer
- Clinical Applications of Proteomics
- Proteomic Approaches in Therapeutic Targets
- Key Players
- Proteomics-Based Diagnostic Products
- Proteomic Research Centers
- Clinical Trial Using Proteomics Technologies for Personalized Medicine
- Proteomics and Medicine
- Proteomics Market
Chapter 7 Glycomics
- What is Glycomics?
- Techniques
- Analytical High-Throughput Technologies
- Emergence of Glycoarrays
- Glycoinformatics
- Biomedical Applications
- Glycomics's Relationship with Other Omics Technologies
- Glycomics for Biomarker Discovery
- Cancer and Glycomics
- Glycomics-Biomarkers for Ovarian Cancer
- U.S. Patents on Glycomics
Chapter 8 Metabolomics
- What is Metabolomics?
- Metabolome
- Techniques
- Detection Methods
- Metabolomics and Drug Discovery
- Biomarker Identification
Chapter 9 Bioinformatics, Databases and Pathway Analysis
Chapter 10 Cancer Profiling and Clinical Development
- Biomarkers
- Cancer and Biomarkers
Chapter 11 Market
- Global DNA Diagnostics Market
- The Cancer Diagnostics Market
- Cancer Diagnostic Tests
- The Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market
- Personalized Medicine
- Cancer Biomarker Testing Market
- Genomics Market
- SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market
- Microarray/Biochips Market
- Diagnostic Microarrays
- DNA Sequencing Market
- PCR Market
- Epigenetics and Market
- miRNA Market
- Epigenetics and Cancer Market and Future Growth
- Proteomics in the Pharma Industry
- Protein Microarrays and Trends
- The Metabolomics Market
- Future
- Conclusion
