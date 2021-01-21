Global Cancer Supportive Care Market Report 2020: An Evolving Discipline of Medicine that is Critical for Holistic Management of Patients

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supportive Care in Cancer - Comprehensive Overview, Pipeline Products, Research and Development Strategies and Unmet Needs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report leverages on survey-based data and KOL insights to provide a comprehensive overview on a number of aspects including current treatment options that are used for various indications within SCC and treatment guidelines that are observed for these indications. In terms of clinical development, pipeline products and R&D strategies for individual indications are addressed. The report also delves into some of the clinical trials challenges that are encountered in this field and provides an overview of unmet needs that exist for various SCC indications.



Supportive care in cancer is an evolving discipline of medicine that is critical for holistic management of patients with cancer. With significant advancements being made in treatment of cancer particularly through development of immuno-oncology (IO) and targeted therapies, it is of equal significance to focus on supportive care in cancer so as to ensure that patients are able to complete the treatment cycle for the primary cancer as well as to enhance their quality of life.



Key Highlights

Advancements in understanding of disease mechanisms coupled along with therapeutic advancements in some of the SCC indications are expected to increase awareness of this field.

Although significant therapeutic advancements have been made for some SCC indications, analysis of the overall field indicate that there is disparity in terms of current treatment options, particularly for indications in which approved therapies are non-existent.

Breadth of pipeline products in clinical development holds promise for SCC particularly for indications that are currently under-served in terms of approved therapies.

Existence of both clinical and environmental unmet needs within SCC field provide an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and policy makers to help develop effective therapeutics and frameworks respectively, to advance the field further. Therapies that can offer a significant benefit to patients particularly in terms of improving quality of life and frameworks from regulatory agencies that can facilitate guidance, specifically on some SCC indications are of particular importance to help address the existing gap.

Key Questions Answered

What set of treatment guidelines and treatment options are used by oncologists in the 7MM for various indications within SCC?

What is the current status of SCC particularly with regards to physician attitude and how is this trend likely to change in the future? What sort of impacts are newer agents such as those related to IO and targeted therapies having on the SCC field?

What are the different R&D strategies that are being pursued by pharmaceutical companies within individual indications under SCC? What are the challenges associated with clinical trials in this field?

What are the current unmet needs, and what steps are being taken to help address these gaps in SCC?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings



3. Supportive Care in Cancer Overview

3.1. What is Supportive Care in Cancer?



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer in 2019

4.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy

4.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy with Condition

4.4. Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of All Cancer



5. Current and Future Status of Treatment Guidelines

5.1. Treatment Guidelines for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results

5.2. Reasons for Non-Adherence to Treatment Guidelines - KOL Opinion

5.3. Commonly Used Treatment Guidelines for Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer

5.4. Current Status of Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion

5.5. Physician Attitude Towards Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion

5.6. Future Outlook for Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion

5.7. Impact of Immuno-Oncology Therapies and Targeted Therapies on SCC - KOL Opinion

5.8. Role of Immuno-Oncology Therapies and Targeted Therapies on Producing New Side Effect Profiles - KOL Opinion



6. Current Treatment Options

6.1. Key MOAs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer

6.2. Key Marketed Product Information for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer

6.3. Commonly Used Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results

6.4. Level of Satisfaction With Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey

Results

6.5. Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Perspective



7. Pipeline Products and R&D Strategies

7.1. Level of Familiarity and Potential for R&D Strategies for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer -

Survey Results

7.2. Pipeline Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion



8. Clinical Trial Design and Challenges

8.1. Clinical Trials Challenges and Endpoints for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results

8.2. Clinical Trials Challenges and Endpoints for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion



9. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

9.1. Major Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer

9.2. Level of Significance of Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results

9.3. Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion



10. Appendix



AbbVie

Aliud Pharma

Amgen

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp

AstraZeneca

Bayer Healthcare

Benuvia Therapeutics

BetterLife Pharma

BeyondSpring

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Daichii Sankyo

Dauntless Pharmaceuticals Inc

Helsinn Group

Heron Therapeutics

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Janssen-Cilag

Kyowa Kirin

LTL Pharma

Medice Arzneimittel Putter

MediciNova

Merck

Mirati Therapeutics

Mundipharma International Ltd

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Napo Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Ono Pharmaceutical

Partner Therapeutics

Pfizer

PHD Biosciences

Q BioMed

Ratiopharm

Relypsa

Roche

Rottapharm

Sandoz

Sobi

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Stada Arzneimittel

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

TerSera Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Torii Pharmaceutical

WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc

