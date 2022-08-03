Global Cancer Therapies Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $209.2 Billion by 2026 - Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Aug 03, 2022, 14:15 ET
Global Cancer Therapies Market to Reach $209.2 Billion by 2026
The global market for Cancer Therapies estimated at US$161.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$209.2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the analysis period.
Global market for cancer therapies continues to witness robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers across the world. The United States represents the largest regional market for Cancer Therapies, accounting for an estimated 38.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$52.4Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period.
The development and increased availability of accurate and highly effective treatment options, led by technology advancements and increase investments into R&D indicatives, is expected to fuel growth. The rapid aging population at a higher risk of developing cancer also presents growth opportunities for the market.
Standard cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, given their relatively higher side effects and disadvantages, are forecast to be elbowed aside by new biotherapy and immunological treatments, which are expected to spruce up growth.
New therapies, such as those based on biotechnology, nanotechnology, immunology and stem cell, which kicked off with a smaller base, are expected to witness faster growth chiefly at the expense of conventional therapies. The present cancer therapy pipeline is inundated with novel weapons for targeting cancer, including cancer-killing viruses. However, the significantly higher cost of developing cancer drugs and potential for side effects with various cancer therapies are limiting market growth.
The growing population of cancer patients in the US represents a major growth driving factor. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure facilities in the country and high adoption of technologically advanced treatment methods for cancer are positioning the US as a major player in the cancer therapies market.
Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate due to rising cancer prevalence in the region, increasing awareness about various cancer therapies, and growing collaborations between private and public sectors to offer new cancer therapies in the region. The market for Biotherapies is forecast to emerge as the dominant segment over the analysis period.
The segment features several drugs that have attained blockbuster status and sales of these drugs continue to rise with each passing year. Factors such as increasing number of new and overall cancer patients worldwide, as well as the relative higher efficacy and safety profiles of biotherapies are further expected to fuel sales in this segment.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Cancer Therapies: An Outlook
- Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer Therapies Market
- By Cancer Type
- USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market
- Biotherapies to Drive Growth
- Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
- Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
- Select Cancer Drug Approvals
- Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape
- Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AbbVie, Inc. (USA)
- Amgen, Inc. (USA)
- Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Select Late Stage Compounds in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Oncology Pipeline (As of 2019)
- Celgene Corporation (USA)
- Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Glaxosmithkline Plc (UK)
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer
- Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery
- A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular Engineering Research Team
- Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval
- New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs
- Personalized Medicine Gains Importance
- Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care
- Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product Differentiation
- Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of Cancer Drugs
- Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
- Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition
- Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
- Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for Battle against Cancer
- Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies
- Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and Introduction of New Therapies
- Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)
- Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of Influence
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
- Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development
- Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough Developments
- Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities
- Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
- Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
- Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth
- Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development
- Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies
- High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker
- Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for Encouraging Innovation
- Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
- Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
- Reduced Smoking
- Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for 1970 and 2018
- Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge
- Increase in Multidrug Resistance
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
- Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
- Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments
- Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment
- Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
- Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment
- Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics
- Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide
- CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of Patients' Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment
- UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost Immunotherapies
- Targeted Therapy: An Overview
- Types of Targeted Therapy
- Chemotherapy: An Overview
- Types of Chemotherapy
- Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
- Hormone Therapy
- Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy
- CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS
- Prostate Cancer
- Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
- Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
- Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
- Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results
- Lung Cancer
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
- Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
- Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs
- Breast Cancer
- Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs
- Renal Cancer
- Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs
- Cervical Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs
- Skin Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
- Bladder Cancer
- Endometrial Cancer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
