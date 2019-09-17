Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3,419.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,025.41 in 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Test Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 3,419.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,025.41 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.



The market for cancer tissue diagnostics is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches & FDA approvals and growing investments for tissue diagnostics are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, factors such as high cost of cancer diagnostics are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Cancer tissue diagnostic techniques are used to detect the tumor in the malignant tissues. In the last few years, immunohistochemistry (IHC) was used to increase the detection of specific antigens in the tumor tissue. The screening with the help of nonfluorescent chromogens is analyzed with conventional microscopy. There are recent techniques developed for cancer tissue diagnosis. Fluorescence in situ hybridization, the method is used for examination of a specific genetic abnormality in the genome. The hybridized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is examined with particular probes.



The high cost of cancer diagnostics may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as high costs involved in diagnosis as well as treatment have a restraining effect on the cancer tissue diagnostic market. Cancer diagnostics tests have become so pricey that ordinary people are unable to afford it. High out-of-pocket costs are barriers to potentially life-saving diagnosis or life-prolonging treatments. These sums up to high diagnosis cost, and thus, patients delay or avoid the diagnosis, which results as a barrier to treatment.



Global cancer tissue diagnostics market is segmented by test type. On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into immunohistochemical tests and in situ hybridization tests. On the basis of type, immunohistochemical tests are further sub-segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer, and others. On the basis of type, in situ hybridization tests is further sub-segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and others. In 2018, the breast cancer segment held the largest share in the market, by immunohistochemical tests.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Cancer Prevalence Across The Globe

5.1.2 New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

5.1.3 Growing Investments For Tissue Diagnostics

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Of Cancer Diagnostics

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Inclination Towards Personalized Medicine

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players



7. Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis- by Test Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Test Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Immunohistochemical Tests Market

7.4 In Situ Hybridization Tests Market



8. Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



9. Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market- Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth Strategies In The Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2016-2019

9.3 Organic Growth Strategies

9.4 Organic Growth Strategies in the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2016-2019 (%)

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Product Approvals

9.4.3 Expansion & Other Activities

9.4.4 Product Enhancements

9.5 Inorganic Growth Strategies

9.6 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market, 2016-2019 (%)

9.6.1 Agreements

9.6.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

9.6.3 Acquisitions



10. Cancer Tissue Diagnostics Market - Key Company Profiles



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

Abcam plc.

