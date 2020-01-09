NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



"Global Cancer Tumor Organoids Modeling, Technology & Personalized Cancer Research Insight 2025" Report Highlights:

The development of cancer organoids has transformed the widespread adoption of the traditional 2D cell lines in the research community. The technology of cancer organoids holds a significant potential to study variety of areas such as cancer disease pathology, cancer biology, precision medicine, drug development, drug testing and drug efficacy testing. For the mentioned areas, cancer organoid technology constitutes tremendous informative complimentary approaches to the already available two-dimensional culture method and animal model system.



On an average, the development of organoid culture represents a novel technology for studying human disease and human development. The ability of the organoids to resemble the original human tissue, form the correct type of cell and to perform the specific functions of the tissues helps in gaining the confidence of working on human cancer organoids and for the development of treatments against human cancers. Cancer organoids faithfully recapitulate the different aspects of tissue composition, function and architecture ex vivo and by doing so they set a great example of an advanced technology that comes with the possibility of opening up and identifying novel therapeutics strategies in personalizing the human disease model.



All this advancement should enable the cancer organoid technology to develop its place at the top and marking itself as an important tool in predicting the response of the cancer patients towards cancer treatment in the future. Till now, majority of the cancer organoids have been generated for adenocarcinomas and very less organoids are currently available for the squamous cell carcinomas. Since the development of cancer organoids from the cancer tumors in vivo, it has opened up new avenues for the investigation and identification of new drugs and treatments. As organoids can be developed from various types of cancer, therefore it offers a great potential towards investigating treatment responses in the patient personally and therefore is expected to provide a better insight into the precision medicine in the future.



For the future research, organoid technology is expected to present a crucial position and it is undoubtedly successful in revolutionizing the technical, preclinical and clinical techniques adapted in the laboratories. The technology of developing a complete organ in vitro from small amount of cells is considered as groundbreaking as the discovery of antibiotics, vaccines and chemotherapy in the fight against different human diseases. The technology requires few years and some advancement, to be dominant over the other available technologies.



