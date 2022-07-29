Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Natural & Ingestible Products and Expanding Research Areas Present Avenues for Growth

Jul 29, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Analysis By Product, By Source, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the global CBD market was valued at US$4.20 billion. The market is projected to reach US$12.64 billion by 2026. The growing regulatory approvals is a major driver of the market. The CBD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.53% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Product: The report identifies eleven segments on the basis of product: Oil, Tinctures, Capsules, Cream and roll on, Isolates, Transdermal Patches, Suppository, CBD Inhalers, Vape oil, Tablet and Others.
- By Source: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of source: marijuana and hemp.
- By End User: On the basis of end user, the market is divded into two segments: medical and other end users.
- By Distribution Channel: The report includes bifurcation of the market into two segments on the basis of distribution channel: online and offline
- By Region
Global CBD Market Dynamics:
Growth Drivers
- Increasing millennial Population
- Rising Government Approvals of CBD Products
- Growing Application of CBD in Skincare Industry
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain
Challenges
- Availability of Duplicate & Synthetic Products
- Lack of Awareness Among Consumers
Market Trends
- Rising Online sales of Cannabidiol (CBD)
- Use of Blockchain Technology
- Rising Demand for Natural Products
- Expanding Research Areas
- Rising Demand for Ingestible Products
Key players of the global CBD market are:
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Elixinol Wellness Limited
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
- High Tide Inc. (NuLeaf Natural LLC)
- CV Sciences Inc.
- Tilray Brand Inc.
- Medical Marijuana, Inc.
- Aurora Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Medterra
- Endoca
- Isodiol International Inc.
- CBD American Shaman
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Regional Market Analysis
5. Impact of COVID-19
6. Market Dynamics
7. Competitive Landscape
