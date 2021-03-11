Global Cannabidiol Market Report 2021-2025 - Increasing Preference towards Cannabis Extracts such as Oils and Tinctures

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol Market (2020-2025) report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabidiol Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.



Market Dynamics

The antibiotic and analgesic effects & properties present in Cannabidiol, which can be used to treat a variety of ailments such as anxiety, nausea, stress, chronic pain, neurological conditions, and seizures, are likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Growing medical applications of CBD, growing R&D in medical cannabis, and increasing product adoption and utilization due to government approvals bolstered the market growth for Cannabidiol. Changing regulatory landscape and legalization for approval of CBD-based products globally is also expected to propel the market growth.



However, the factor such as the high cost of CBD and barriers in its marketing hinders market growth. Also, the lack of consumer awareness is impeding market growth. The absence of legalization programs in several Asian and African countries is also impeding the growth of the CBD market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Cannabidiol Market is segmented further based on Source, Distribution Channel, Product, Route of Administration, End-User, and Geography.



By Source, the market is classified as Hemp and Marijuana. The Marijuana-derived CBD segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented as Business to Consumer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment is further divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. B2C segment, and particularly Hospital Pharmacies, is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Product, the market is classified as Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade. The Therapeutic Grade segment holds the highest market share.



By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray, Capsules, Tincture Spray, And Others. Among all, the Capsules segment holds the highest market share.



By End-user, the market is classified as Medical, Pharmaceutical, Wellness, and Others. The Medical segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America accounted for the dominant share of the market and is expected to retain its leading position.



Recent Developments

1. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches First-Ever CBD Fitness Program - 11th May 2020

2. Canadian cannabis firms Tilray and Aphria reveal £2.8bn merger - 16th December 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are ENDOCA, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Isodiol, Cannoid, LLC, Canopy Growth Corporation, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, NuLeaf Naturals, Phyto Animal Health, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences among others.



13 Company Profiles

Canopy Growth Corporation

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana Inc

CV Sciences

Aurora Cannabis

NuLeaf Naturals

Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

ABcann Medicinals, Inc. (VIVO Cannabis)

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Tikun Olam

The Cronos Group

Cannoid, LLC

Folium Biosciences

Kazmira

IrieCBD

Cura Cannabis Solutions

CBD American Shaman

General Cannabis Corp.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc

Endoca

Phyto Animal Health

