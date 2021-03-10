Global Cannabidiol Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027 - Influencer Market Insights, Competitor Market Share, Impact of Covid-19

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabidiol - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cannabidiol Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabidiol estimated at US$ 6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Marijuana, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$ 16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hemp segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Cannabidiol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cannabidiol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

Aphria, Inc

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

CBD LION

CBDfxBota

CBDistillery

cbdMD

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Kazmira

Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)

Medixcbd

Medterra

NuLeaf Naturals

Organigram Holding, Inc.

The CBD Company

The Cronos Group

Tikun Olam

Tilray

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm4wkq

