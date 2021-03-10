Global Cannabidiol Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2027 - Influencer Market Insights, Competitor Market Share, Impact of Covid-19
Mar 10, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabidiol - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cannabidiol Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabidiol estimated at US$ 6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Marijuana, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$ 16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hemp segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR
The Cannabidiol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cannabidiol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABcann Medicinals, Inc.
- Aphria, Inc
- Aurora Cannabis
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- CBD LION
- CBDfxBota
- CBDistillery
- cbdMD
- GW Pharmaceuticals, plc
- Kazmira
- Maricann, Inc. (Wayland Group Corporation)
- Medixcbd
- Medterra
- NuLeaf Naturals
- Organigram Holding, Inc.
- The CBD Company
- The Cronos Group
- Tikun Olam
- Tilray
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 47
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm4wkq
