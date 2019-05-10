Global Cannabinoids is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Bulk and Wholesale Hemp-Derived Cannabinol (CBN)

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cannabinoids Research and Development team is pleased to announce that they are the first US cannabis company in the fast growing global cannabis/hemp industry to successfully isolate cannabinol (CBN) from a full spectrum hemp extract. The proprietary process to isolate CBN from full spectrum hemp extract produces an oil that produces high amounts of CBN and zero THC. Cannabinol or "CBN" as it is known, is a highly sought after cannabinoid known for its potential health benefits on sleep, stress, and pain. CBN is produced naturally from the degradation of THC and is naturally present in high amounts in several varieties of industrial hemp grown under certain conditions.

Global Cannabinoids is currently producing kilogram quantities of CBN distillate and has begun scaling up its production of CBN crystals. Global Cannabinoids CBN oil is now available for bulk and wholesale purchase or under supply contract. In addition to CBN oil, Global Cannabinoids is currently distributing CBG isolate and oil, CBD isolate and oil, and various THC free broad spectrum distillates, water soluble powders and liquids, CBD, CBG, CBN infused edibles, soft gels, tinctures, topical patches, and dissolvable strips. All products are available for white label/private label manufacturing.

For Business to Business Bulk and Wholesale customers only, Global Cannabinoids invites qualified companies in the cosmetic, nutraceutical, personal care, skin care, animal health, and marijuana and hemp industries to apply to become part of their growing base of unique companies across the globe using THC Free hemp-derived cannabinoids in consumer products. Please visit www.globalcannabinoids.io and fill out our contact form to become a valued customer.

Global Cannabinoids is one of the largest Bulk and Wholesale B2B producers, manufacturers, and distributors of hemp-derived cannabinoids in the USA. Global Cannabinoids built the world's first online B2B platform for the distribution of USA grown hemp-derived cannabinoids. Global Cannabinoids has established the largest supply-chain of hemp-derived cannabinoids and cannabinoid based finished product manufacturing services and currently has over 5,000 acres of USA industrial hemp under contract for the 2019 growing season.

