Global Cannabis-Based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Coalition Brewing, Dutch Windmill Spirits, Heineken, Klosterbrauerei Weienohe & SK Rodnik

The "Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cannabis-Based Alcoholic Beverages Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cannabis-Based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.  The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cannabis-based alcoholic beverages.

Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages form an integral part of the cannabis-infused edibles. Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages are manufactured by infusing cannabis flower, cannabis terpenes, hemp seeds, and CBD oil into alcoholic beverages like gin, wine, beer, whiskey, vodka, and absinthe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing social acceptance of cannabis. The commonly held perceptions about cannabis being a mere intoxicant have changed across several nations as it is increasingly considered as a highly profitable venture in the long run.

One trend affecting this market is the growing prominence of online retailing. This has enabled several vendors to improve their profit margins. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the native new vendors causing unhealthy price competition and lack of investment in cannabis sector.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?

Key vendors

  • Coalition Brewing
  • Dutch Windmill Spirits
  • Heineken
  • Klosterbrauerei Weienohe
  • SK Rodnik

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Global cannabis-infused beers market
  • Global cannabis-infused spirits market
  • Global cannabis-infused wines market
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • US
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Canada
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing prominence of online retailing
  • Increasing trend of legalization of cannabis
  • Rising number of collaborations and mergers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

