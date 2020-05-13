Global cannabis culture leader, COOKIES, opens Berner's Merced, increasing access to their world-famous genetics

MERCED, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's best-selling, most in-demand cannabis varieties are coming to Merced with the grand opening of Cookies' 9th and newest cannabis dispensary - Berner's Merced - located in one of the fastest-growing communities in the 209 area code.

Officially opening on May 15, 2020, this special location marks the ninth store opening for Cookies since 2018. Not only will Merced shoppers get access to the most legendary cannabis products in the world in a contemporary, licensed, and secure store; store visitors will also have the opportunity to shop an exclusive, Merced-inspired line of clothing and accessories designed by internationally-recognized lifestyle clothing brand, CookiesSF.

Known to be the largest dispensary in the area - Berner's Merced will feature multiple viewing and purchasing stations for checking out Cookies' unparalleled cultivars including Cereal Milk, Gary Payton, London Pound Cake 75, Ocean Beach, Pancakes, Berry Pie and Collins Avenue. Beyond the lineup of exclusive genetics, Berner's Merced will offer delivery service to Merced as well as the neighboring communities that line the gateway to Yosemite including Fresno, California.

Paying homage to the newly formed downtown Arts District, Berner's Merced will feature a custom created mural that spans the entire side exterior of the building. Visitors to the dispensary will have the opportunity to discover distinctive artwork that celebrates the strains, products and people who have made Cookies the global lifestyle brand it's famous for.

Berner's Merced will feature the entire lineup of Cookies' world-class genetics, the newly-launched sauce carts and products from the entire family of Cookies brands including Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup, Minntz, and Grandiflora.

No other company better represents the intersection of culture and cannabis than Cookies. Known worldwide for its legendary genetics and iconic blue branding, Cookies remains the industry's benchmark. Remaining true to it's fame, Berner's Merced will become the ultimate destination for exclusive CookiesSF merchandise and the world-renowned, game-changing genetics that have made Cookies a name synonymous with quality.

"I remember doing a radio interview a while back in Merced - it was my 3rd or 4th time there - except this time I was able to see how much love and support I had as an artist in that community. So many people asked me (even while I was eating dinner), 'Bern where's the Cookies?' It feels good to bring all the new new to Merced, especially in a time like this," said Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies on the move to Merced.

There is no better time to increase access to Cookies' world-famous genetics than a time like this and opening the Merced location means that people who would typically travel upwards of 2 hours to shop the brand can now do so in their own community. Berner's Merced will be opening on May 15, 2020. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of order ahead, curbside pickup and delivery - special swag and prizes for those customers who do so on opening day.

For media interviews with Berner, as well as store tours and high-resolution photos and videos, email [email protected].

About Cookies

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the countless YouTube vlogs documenting the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In addition to its selection of curated smoking supplies, the company also sells apparel and accessories for both men and women under the Cookies SF label.

SOURCE Cookies

Related Links

https://cookiescalifornia.com

