Global cannabis culture leader, Cookies, opens flagship store in Modesto; it's 7th dispensary opening in 18 months

MODESTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's best-selling, most in-demand cannabis varieties are coming to Modesto with the grand opening of Cookies' newest flagship cannabis dispensary located in the heart of California's Central Valley.

Opening on January 25, 2020, this special location marks the seventh store opening for Cookies since 2018 and one of the most expansive locations to date. Not only will Modesto shoppers get access to the most legendary cannabis products in the world in a contemporary, licensed, and secure store; store visitors will also have the opportunity to shop an exclusive, Modesto-inspired line of clothing and accessories designed by internationally-recognized lifestyle clothing brand, CookiesSF.

Designed by UK design firm Brinkworth, the soft blue and crisp white retail space at 1944 W. Orangeburg Avenue features multiple viewing and purchasing stations for checking out Cookies' unparalleled cultivars including Cereal Milk, Gary Payton, Grenadine, Ocean Beach, Pancakes, Berry Pie and Collins Avenue.

Cookies Modesto will feature the entire lineup of Cookies' world-class genetics as well as products from the entire family of Cookies brands including Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup, Minntz, and Grandiflora.

The iconic seed bank displays that can be found in Cookies locations across the US will be one of the biggest installations the retailer has seen to date in Modesto and will provide visitors with opportunities to learn more about the history of Cookies' game-changing genetics, historic moments in the timeline of Cookies the brand and the origin stories of some of the brands' most famous cultivars. Unmissable, this display will undoubtedly provoke 'grammable moments for everyone to snap a photo in front of the installation and capture the unmistakable spirit of Cookies.

No other company better represents the intersection of culture and cannabis than Cookies. Known worldwide for its legendary genetics and iconic blue branding, Cookies remains the industry's benchmark. Remaining true to it's fame, Cookies Modesto will become the ultimate destination for exclusive CookiesSF Modesto merchandise and the world-renowned, game-changing genetics that have made Cookies a name synonymous with quality.

Said Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies on the move to Modesto, "The Central Valley has always been a big supporter of my music and clothing long before any of the other markets we are currently in. These fans have been requesting Cookies flower for a very long time. We felt it was necessary to prioritize The Valley as soon as the opportunity arose."

Cookies Modesto will be opening on January 25 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:40am and the official doors opening at 9am. The first 200 customers will receive a free goodie bag.

About Cookies

Curated for the connoisseur, the Cookies brand leads global cannabis culture from its headquarters in the Bay Area, California. Born from humble beginnings in a San Francisco Mission District garage, and dedicated from day one to excellent genetics and authentic culture, Cookies was officially founded in 2012 by the top-selling, award-winning Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, and his partner Jai, a leading Bay Area cultivator and breeder of Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato, and other top-selling strains of contemporary cannabis.

Subject to constant knock-offs and counterfeits, Cookies has the most in-demand, fast-moving, premium-priced cannabis products in the world, with a library of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor, and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and gel caps. Cookies' flagship stores across the United States are stocked with elite, designer, high-end cannabis varieties grown in-house for unparalleled product quality control. Cookies' ensures excellence and authenticity—from product execution to the final consumer retail experience. And Cookies' deep talent roster gives them an edge over new market entrants that lack Cookies' decades of combined institutional knowledge of both the plant and the culture.

Since its inception, Cookies has been adamant in driving the conversation surrounding social justice within the cannabis industry and is one of the pioneers of the social equity movement, partnering with and championing the voice of equity applicants to launch products, open stores, and develop new categories for the brand.

