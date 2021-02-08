Global Cannabis Heat-Not-Burn Products Market Report 2021: Technical Analysis of Vaporization Technologies for Cannabis Heated Sticks

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Heat-Not-Burn Products: Technical Analysis of Vaporization Technologies for Cannabis Heated Sticks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes complete technical analysis of all existent to the date of the report mass-market products:

3 models of heat-not-burn type of electronic devices for vaporization of cannabis heat sticks;

2 brands of heated cannabis sticks.

Aim of the report is to examine existent heating solutions for cannabis heated sticks, answer the question are they the copy-cats of existent tobacco heat-not-burn devices or use their own technology solution.



In this report, we provide complete data about technical parameters, and results of professional tests of cannabis-related e-devices, review the internal structure of cannabis heated sticks.



In the result of analysis, we had a complete technical view on all current aspects of cannabis heat-not-burn technology development. During the cannabis e-devices teardown were found technological innovation earlier never met in conventional tobacco heat-not-burn industry.



Classic heat-not-burn industry driven by big tobacco giants has a lot of developments and real products like IQOS and Heets, glo and Neosticks and so on. Using the successful format of heated products like Heets, certain cannabis companies in USA and Canada launched their own heat-not-burn products in cannabis vaporizers industry. Well known, that vaporization temperature of tobacco material and cannabis or hemp differs in temperature and heating curve.

Thus, range of temperature for tobacco heated material in existent tobacco heated products is 240-350 C, meanwhile for regular dry herb cannabis flower recommended temperatures for vaporization is 160-180C (CBD activation), and near 157C for THC activation. The recommended temperature for isolating cannabinoids imposes certain technological restrictions to design of vaporization technologies for cannabis heated sticks, as well as for conventional dry herb cannabis vaporizers.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



1. Elon cannabis heat-not-burn device technical analysis

Device description

E-device complete construction review

Heating element review

Chamber and airflow review

PCB architecture review

Operational features review

Battery specifications and testing

Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis

Temperature measurements of heating element

Current consumption of device

Battery and device energy efficiency analysis

Conclusion

2. Omura Series 1 heat-not-burn device technical analysis

Device description

E-device complete construction review

Heating element review

Chamber and airflow review

PCB architecture review

Operational features review

Battery specifications and testing

Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis

Temperature measurements of heating element

Current consumption of device

Battery and device energy efficiency analysis

Conclusion

3. Omura Series X heat-not-burn device technical analysis

Device description

E-device complete construction review

Heating element review

Chamber and airflow review

PCB architecture review

Operational features review

Battery specifications and testing

Heating Curve and Temperature Control analysis

Temperature measurements of the heating element

Current consumption of the device

Battery and device energy efficiency analysis

Conclusion

4. Heated cannabis sticks analysis

OMURA series cannabis heated stick teardown Report

Object description

Stick's pack review

Stick's inner and outer review

STEM series cannabis heated stick teardown Report

Object description

Stick's pack review

Stick's inner and outer review

Conclusions

References

Companies Mentioned





British American Tobacco

E1011 Labs, LLC

Elon Labs

Flat Planet, LTD

Omura

Philip Morris

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz51pa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

