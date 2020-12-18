Global Cannabis Market Report 2020 Featuring Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Canopy Growth, Medical Marijuana, Inc, VIVO Cannabis, Tikun Olam, Terra Tech, Tilray and The Cronos Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tetrahydrocannabinol-Dominant Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Cannabis Market during Forecast Period.

The market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by 2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cannabis market along with drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Based on compound, the global cannabis market is segmented into tetrahydrocannabinol-dominant (THC-dominant), cannabidiol-dominant (CBD-dominant), and balanced THC and CBD. In 2019, the THC-dominant segment held the largest share of the market. However, the market for the CBD-dominant cannabis is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR during 2020-2027. THC has many additional medical benefits. According to a mice study published in 2016, it can assist in improving memory when taken in small doses.

The growth of the global cannabis market is as attributed to the legalization of medical cannabis; growing medicinal applications of cannabis; and increasing awareness about medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops. Additionally, the growing demand of cannabis during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Aphria, Inc.; Aurora Cannabis; Cannabis Science, INC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Medical Marijuana, Inc; VIVO Cannabis Inc.; Tikun Olam; Terra Tech Corp.; Tilray; and The Cronos Group are among the leading companies operating in the cannabis market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Global Cannabis Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cannabis- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Global Cannabis Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1.1 Legalization of Medical Cannabis

5.1.2 Growing Medicinal Application of Cannabis:

5.1.3 Increasing Awareness of Medical Cannabis Through Conferences, Symposia, and Workshops

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework for Cannabis:

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.3.2 Growing Demand of Cannabis During COVID 19

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Acceptance of Cannabis Products:

5.5 Impact analysis

6. Cannabis Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cannabis Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Cannabis Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Cannabis Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cannabis Market Share by Product Type 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Flowers Market

7.4 Concentrates Market

7.5 Others Market

8. Cannabis Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cannabis Market Share by Application2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Medical Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Medical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Pain Management

8.3.4 Neurological Health Management

8.3.5 Mental Health Management

8.3.6 Others

8.4 Recreational Market

9. Cannabis Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Compound

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Cannabis Market Share by Compound2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant Market

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant Market

9.5 Balanced THC and CBD Market

10. Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

11. Europe cannabis market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

12. Asia Pacific Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

13. Middle East & Africa Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

14. South and Central America Cannabis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

15. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cannabis Market

16. Cannabis Market - Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

16.3 Organic Developments

16.3.1 Overview

16.4 Inorganic developments

16.4.1 Overview

17. Cannabis Market-Key Company Profiles

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, INC.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Tikun Olam

Terra Tech Corp.

Tilray

The Cronos Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj96kt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

