Global Cannabis Partnership Welcomes First Australian Member

Australian Natural Therapeutics Group joins first-of-its-kind CSR international initiative for the legalized cannabis industry

SAINT JOHN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) is pleased to announce its first Australian member: Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG). ANTG joins multiple leaders in the government-sanctioned cannabis industry who are committed to promoting the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal cannabis.

ANTG is an independently owned medicinal cannabis company, focused on producing cannabinoid-based medicinal treatments. ANTG's Australian facilities use research and development (R&D)-led processes to ensure optimal quality of their products, including chemical-free carbon dioxide extraction, high-performance liquid and gas chromatography, cutting-edge distillation tools and complete traceability through the end-to-end production process. ANTG's research focus has led the company to establish partnerships with a variety of universities in Australia, supporting foundational research for anti-cancer treatments.

ANTG operates two fully licensed locations in Australia with export and product development contracts with Canada, the US and the European Union.

"Being one of the first Australian licensed cannabis companies, we have the opportunity and responsibility to shape the future of the legalized cannabis industry," says James Gaskell, Partner and Executive Director of ANTG. "The GCP is a perfect partnership opportunity for ANTG as we strive for quality, purity and sustainability at every step of our cultivation, extraction, production processes and with our internal systems and business operations."

ANTG expands the GCP's total membership number to 39.

"We're excited to continue growing our membership across the world," says Kim Wilson, Executive Director of the GCP. "ANTG's research background and experience in the Australian cannabis market brings valuable knowledge to the GCP, allowing us to further expand our global mandate."

The GCP is a partnership of organizations who want to raise the bar with respect to social responsibility in the legal cannabis industry. One of its first activities will be to create the Responsible Cannabis Framework (RCF), which will define the corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards to which all Members agree to adhere. The RCF will be released this summer.

About the Global Cannabis Partnership:

Founded by Revolution Strategy, the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP) is a not-for-profit collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP is creating an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal cannabis. For more information, visit globalcannabispartnership.com

About ANTG:

Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG) is an independently owned Australian medicinal cannabis and hemp cultivation, facilities, manufacturing and branding business. They have operations and commercial partnerships in Australia, the U.S., Canada and the European Union. ANTG are focused on research and development, partnering with leading scientists and medical institutions to develop cannabinoid-based medical treatments that can meet individual patient needs. The company combines their strong research focus with best in class breeding, cultivation, manufacture and facilities systems to produce exclusive high-quality cannabinoid medicines that offer safe and effective therapeutic benefits. For more information, visit https://australiannatural.com

