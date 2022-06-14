Global Capnography Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring GE Healthcare, Hamilton Bonaduz and Masimo Among Others

Jun 14, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Capnography Market (2022-2027) by Product, Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Connector, Application Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Capnography Market is estimated to be USD 497.14 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 892.28 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.41%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Capnography Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Burtons Medical Equipment, Criticare Technologies, Dragerwerk, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Capnography Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Capnography Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Capnography Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases
4.1.2 Increase in Geriatric Population
4.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgeries
4.1.4 Increase in Number of ICU Admissions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Costs of Device
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulatory Procedures
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Presence of Alternative Respiratory Monitoring Devices Such as Gas Analyzers and Pulse Oximetry
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Capnography Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Capnometers
6.3 Accessories
7 Global Capnography Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Handheld
7.3 Conventional
8 Global Capnography Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Main-stream
8.3 Side-stream
8.4 Micro-stream
9 Global Capnography Market, By Connector
9.1 Introduction
9.2 LC Connector
9.3 SC Connector
9.4 MPO Connector
9.5 RJ-45
10 Global Capnography Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Trauma and Emergency Care
10.3 Cardiac Care
10.4 Respiratory Monitoring
10.5 Others
11 Global Capnography Market, By End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals and Clinics
11.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
12 Americas' Capnography Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Capnography Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Capnography Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Capnography Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Becton, Dickinson, and Company
17.2 Burtons Medical Equipment
17.3 Criticare Technologies
17.4 Dragerwerk
17.5 Edan Instruments
17.6 GE Healthcare
17.7 Hamilton Bonaduz
17.8 Hill-Rom Services
17.9 Infinium Medical
17.10 Koninklijke Philips
17.11 Masimo
17.12 Medtronic
17.13 Nihon Kohden
17.14 Nonin Medical
17.15 SLE
17.16 Smiths Medical
17.17 Zoe Medical
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0xcqu
