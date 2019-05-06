Global Caprolactam Market Forecasts to 2023 - Market Set to Reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caprolactam Market by Application (Nylon 6 Fibers (Textile, Industrial, Carpet Filament, Staple Fiber), Nylon 6 Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Wire & Cable), Region) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of applications is increasing the consumption of caprolactam.

The caprolactam market size is expected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2018 to USD 15.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The caprolactam market is driven by the need for lightweight vehicles, the growth of films and coatings applications, and the growth of emerging economies. However, moisture absorption resulting in degradation of properties is the major restraining factor for the market.

Increasing consumption of caprolactam in nylon 6 fibers and engineering plastics is expected to fuel the demand for caprolactam.

The nylon 6 fibers segment is the largest and fastest-growing application of caprolactam. Caprolactam is initially processed to produce polyamide 6 fiber and is then further melted and spun to produce staple, tow, monofilament, and multi-filament form. The fiber has outstanding durability and excellent physical properties. Textile is an area of important end-use for polyamide. The most commonly used polyamide textiles are produced from polyamide 6, polyamide 66, and other co-polyamides. The excellent properties of caprolactam enable the end-product to exhibit pleasant tactical qualities, lighter weight, and higher strength.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of caprolactam due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region. In addition, the presence of many big, as well as, small caprolactam producers, is driving the market in the region. The demand for caprolactam in APAC is majorly driven by consumption in China. Other APAC countries such as Taiwan and India are also witnessing significant investments in polyamide production to cater to the automotive and electrical & electronics industries.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the caprolactam market.

By company type: Tier 1 - 42%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Others - 33%

By designation: C Level - 36%, Director Level - 19%, and Others - 45%

By region: Europe - 42%, North America - 25%, APAC - 17%, South America - 8%, and Middle East & Africa - 8%



Research Coverage:



The market study covers the caprolactam market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments based on application and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Companies Mentioned



Advansix Inc.

Alpek S.A.B. De C.V.

BASF SE

Capro Co.

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Domo Chemicals

Grupa Azoty

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Highsun Group

Lanxess Ag

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Pjsc Kuibyshevazot

Spolana

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Aquafil Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjsyw2

