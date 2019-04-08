Global Capsule Hotels Market to 2026: Growth is Not Limited to Asia with Increased Adoption in Europe and USA

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Capsule Hotels Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The capsule hotels market registered market value of US$ 167.07 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The hospitality industry is witnessing a rapid proliferation from the past few decades and the revolution is expected to proliferate even further in coming years. Listing of capsule hotels on travel and third party booking websites helped the capsule hotel market to grow at a considerable pace.

The growth is primarily attributed to the Asia Pacific region especially in Japan, China, Singapore, and Taiwan. However, growth is not limited to only the aforementioned countries. A significant rise in capsule hotels is observed in European countries such as the UK and Russia. Besides, new ventures in the United States are also encouraging the growth of capsule hotels market worldwide and expected to reach new highs of market value in the coming years.



Competitive Insights



Capsule hotel companies and owners are revolutionizing overall hospitality industry by providing a cost-effective & flexible way in an experimental design to travelers. These companies are mushrooming new ventures all across the globe with innovative, comfortable, and practical capsules or sleeping pods. Attracting more and more guests to this relative novice concept is one of the prime objectives for hotel companies and their efforts have started to show colors of growth in the past few years.



The market is highly competitive in the Asia Pacific and especially in Southeast Asia. However, tremendous growth opportunities are waiting for these companies to expand their business in North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Hotel companies are sure to face stiff competition in coming years with new entrants buckling up to enter into the market.



