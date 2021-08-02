Global Car Leasing Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Trucking Industry | Technavio
The car leasing market is poised to grow by 23.69 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
The report on the car leasing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising technological obsolescence of older cars.
The car leasing market is segmented by End-user (Commercial customers and Non-commercial customers) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The use of telematics in leased cars will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The car leasing market covers the following areas:
Car Leasing Market Sizing
Car Leasing Market Forecast
Car Leasing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALD SA
- Arval Service Lease
- Avis Budget Group Inc.
- Deutsche Leasing AG
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.
- Sixt SE
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
- Athlon Car Lease International BV
- LeasePlan Corporation NV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALD SA
- Arval Service Lease
- Athlon Car Lease International BV
- Avis Budget Group Inc.
- Deutsche Leasing AG
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
- LeasePlan Corporation NV
- Sixt SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
