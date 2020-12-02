Global Car Rental Markets 2020-2025 by Booking, Rental Length, Vehicle, Application, End-user, Price, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car rental market is currently witnessing strong growth and is expected to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.

Car rental refers to the facility of renting automobiles temporarily for a predefined period through online or offline channels. Car rental services are primarily aimed at serving travelers and individuals who do not own private vehicles. Renting automobiles is considered to be a more cost-effective alternative to owning a vehicle as it offers freedom of movement, low-cost traveling and enables the evasion of high ownership costs. The service providers also offer various other products, such as car damage repair, insurance compensation policies, entertainment systems, global positioning systems (GPS) and Wi-Fi networks, for providing enhanced convenience to users.



Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising urban population with increasing inclination toward adventure and travel is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, individuals are adopting car rental services in the form of taxis and carpooling for increased mobility and cost-effective traveling.



Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, along with the increasing awareness regarding environment conservation, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Governments of both the developed and emerging economies are emphasizing on minimizing their vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as one of the most economical modes of transportation.



Other factors, including the introduction of car rental services through websites and smartphone-based applications, coupled with increasing expenditure capacities of the masses, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avis Budget Group, Inc., Carzonrent India Private Limited, Eco rent a car, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Europcar, Localiza, Sixt SE, The Hertz Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global car rental market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the booking?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rental length?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global car rental market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Car Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Booking

6.1 Offline Booking

6.2 Online Booking



7 Market Breakup by Rental Length

7.1 Short Term

7.2 Long Term



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Luxury

8.2 Executive

8.3 Economy

8.4 SUVs

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Leisure/Tourism

9.2 Business



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Self-Driven

10.2 Chauffeur-Driven



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Carzonrent India Private Limited

Eco rent a car

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Europcar

Localiza

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oj8m02

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

