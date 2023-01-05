Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Report 2023: Switchable CARs, Suicide Genes & Transient Transfection to Reshape Sector Moving Forward

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Market Size, Forecasts, Trials & Trends, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CAR-T cell therapy is a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. It is a type of immunotherapy where doctors collect immune cells, modify them in a laboratory, and provide them the power to easily recognize and kill cancer cells. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs."

T-cells form the backbone of CAR-T cell therapy. T-cells are the workhorses of our immune system and play a key role in directing the immune response and killing cells infected by pathogens. In CAR-T cell therapy, blood is drawn from the patient and the T-cells are separated out. In the laboratory, a disarmed virus is then used to genetically engineer the T-cells to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface.Once infused into the patient, these CARs enable the T-cells to recognize and attach to an antigen on the cancer cell, leading to its destruction.

Scientific progress within the field of cancer immunotherapy has led to seven CAR-T cell therapy approvals, including:

Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) Relma-cel (Relmacabtagene) Carvykti (Ciltacabtagene autoleucel)

While Relma-cel has been approved by NMPA in China, all the other six therapies have been approved in the U.S. by the FDA.

These historic approvals demonstrate that theCAR-T market has arrivedand is taking the biotech industry by storm. This has driven CAR-T funding to staggering new heights. At first the trend was subtle, but the tide has swelled as CAR-T start-ups have been richly funded by investors eager to get into this expanding area of regenerative medicine. In total, there has been an astonishing $100 billion of market capitalization from CAR-T companies in recent years.

Financing rounds by CAR-T companies have approached $4 billion, while CAR-T industry partnerships have contributed an astounding $2 billion. M&A activity has been even more aggressive, with Celgene snagging Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion in 2018 and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) acquiring Celgene for $74B by 2019. Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion also made waves, as did other transactions, such as Astellas Pharma's acquisition of Xyphos Biosciences and its CAR-T technology for $665 million. The billion-dollar CAR-T cell therapy market would not have been possible without the remarkable efficacy of the early CAR-T therapies in treating several types of blood cancers. Ranging from small start-ups to billion-dollar companies, CAR-T companies are proliferating in all healthcare markets worldwide.

This 321-page market report reveals:

Global CAR-T cell therapy market size, with segmentation by product, geography, and indication

Future market size forecasts by segment through 2030

Detailed coverage of the approved CAR-T products, including regulatory approvals, pricing, reimbursement, and degree of market penetration

Clinical trial activity by type, geography, phase, and sponsor

Comprehensive CAR-T patent analysis, including top inventors, patent holders, patent types, geographies, and most cited patents

CAR-T industry mergers and acquisitions, ipos, and financing events

Strategic partnerships, alliances, and co-commercialization agreements within the CAR-T sector

Market trends, future directions, and emerging opportunities

Profiles of leading CAR-T competitors composing the global marketplace

and much more.

Key Topics Covered:





1. REPORT OVERVIEW

2. CAR-T CELL THERAPY: TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

2.1 CAR-T Cell

2.2 Evolution of CAR-T Cell Development

2.3 Antigens Present on Hematological Malignant Cells

2.4 Tools for Inserting Receptor Genes into T Cells

2.5 Transforming T Cells into CAR-T Cells

2.6 The Seven CAR-T Therapies Available in the Market: A Brief Overview

2.7 Toxicities Associated with CAR-T Treatment

2.8 Strategies for the Future of CAR-T Therapies

2.8.1 Switchable CARs (sCARs)

2.8.2 Suicide Genes to Destroy CAR-T Cells In Vivo

2.8.3 Transient Transfection

2.8.4 Affinity Tuned CARs

2.8.5 Armored CARs

2.8.6 Shift from Liquid Cancers to Solid Tumors

2.8.7 Focus on Shortening Hospital Stay

2.8.8 Focus on Discovering New Antigens

2.8.9 Shifting from Autologous to Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies

2.8.10 CAR-T for the Masses

2.8.11 New In Vivo CAR-T Approach

2.8.12 Combination with mRNA Vaccine

2.8.13 Combination with Oncolytic Virus

2.9 Direct Competition between Autologous CAR-T Therapies

3. CAR-T CELL THERAPY: PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

4. SCALABLE MANUFACTURING OF CAR-T CELLS

4.1 The Manufacturing Process of Clinical-Scale Autologous CAR-T Therapies

4.2 The Evolution of CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Platforms

4.2.1 Open vs. Closed Systems

4.2.2 Manual Processing vs. Automation

4.2.3 Autologous vs. Allogeneic Manufacturing

4.4 Operating Expenses in Autologous CAR-T Manufacturing

4.5 Operating Expenses in Allogeneic CAR-T Manufacturing

5. CAR-T TARGET ANTIGENS

6. CAR-T PATENT LANDSCAPE

7. CAR-T CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

8. PUBLISHED CAR-T SCIENTIFIC PAPERS IN PUBMED.GOV & NIH FUNDING

9. DEALS IN CAR-T THERAPY SPACE

9.1 Most Recent CAR-T Deals

10. REIMBURSEMENT FOR CAR-T THERAPIES

10.1 Potential Barriers to CAR-T Treatments

10.2 Manufacturer Challenges

10.3 CAR-T Reimbursement Updated for FY 2023 IPPS Final Rule

10.4 Use of 2021 Data to Establish Payment

10.5 Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapy in Europe

10.6 Outcomes-Based Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapies in Europe

10.7 CAR-T Cell Treated Patients Registered in EBMT Registry

11. BLOOD CANCERS: INCDENCE AND AVAILABLE TREATMENTS

11.1 Lymphoma

11.2 Leukemia

11.3 Treatment Options for Blood Cancers

11.4 The Staggering Cost of Cancer Therapies

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy by Product

12.2 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Geography

12.3 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Indication

13. BARRIERS & STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS IN CAR-T 2.0 MARKET PLACE

13.1 Barriers to CAR-T 2.0 Commercial Success

13.2 Capacity Constraints

13.3 Competition among Manufacturers

13.4 Competition from other Treatments

13.5 Market Development Strategies for CAR-T 2.0

13.5.1 Effective Physician Education

13.5.2 Logistical Excellence

13.5.3 Evidence Generation

14. CAR-T COMPANIES: AN OVERVIEW

Companies Mentioned





Abbvie

Adaptimmune

Aleta BioTherapeutics

Allogene

Allogene Therapeutics

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Arcellx, Inc.

Astellas Pharma

Atara Biotherapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics, plc

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioNTech

bluebird bio

Bristol- Myers Squibb (BMS)

(BMS) Cabaletta Bio

Caribou Biosciences

Carina Biotech

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.

CARTherics

Celgene Corporation

Cell Therapies, Pvt. Ltd

Cellectis

Celularity, Inc.

Celyad Oncology

Creative Biolabs

CRISPR Therapeutics

CytoSeek

Cytovia Therapeutics

DiaCarta, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Empirica Therapeutics

More

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scyczp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets