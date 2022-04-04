Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size Will Reach USD 20,566.5 Million By 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 31.6 %: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Target Antigen (CD19/CD22, BCMA, Others); By Indication (Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Multiple Myeloma (MM), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2029" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global CAR-T cell therapy market size & share expected to reach USD 20,566.5 Million By 2029 from USD 1,965.8 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% during forecast period 2022 to 2029.

What is CAR-T Cell Therapy? What is the target size & share of CAR-T cell therapy market?

Overview

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy is defined as a type of immunotherapy treatment that helps to treat cancer patients. In CAR-T cell therapy treatment, doctors collect patients' T cells, a part of the immune system, in a laboratory and provide them the power to fight against cancer. The cells are then infused into patients and get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs" to boost a patient's immune system. T cells are a type of white blood cell of the immune system and play an important role in adaptive immunity and killing cells infected by pathogens.

Many clinical trials are performed globally for CAR-T cell therapies. For instance, in 2010, a research team at National Cancer Institute published the first study of a new form of cancer treatment called CAR-T cell therapy. The rise in the prevalence of cancer worldwide is a key factor boosting the growth of the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy treatment market. The cancer immunotherapy arena worldwide is widely adopting T-cell-based mechanism as it provides a higher success rate.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/request-for-sample

Key Points of The Report Will Improve Your Decision-Making Power:

The report analyzes and forecasts the size of the global CAR-T cell therapy market

The report studies the market and informs the readers with the data related to revenue updates, volume, and projected expansion rate of demand.

The report delivers a full-scale exploration of market dynamics and factors that are manipulating the growth of the global CAR-T cell therapy market

Competitive analysis of major market players will give a competitive advantage to customers in their respective businesses.

A report tracks market potential, drivers, current trends, challenges and opportunities, threats/risks.

The report also includes the demand/supply outlook for the CAR-T cell therapy market across the globe.

Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

Amgen Inc. (US)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Bluebird Bio (US)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (US)

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

Celyad

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Mereck KGaA

Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Servier Laboratories.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/request-for-discount-pricing

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Driving Factors

An increase in the strategic alliance among the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is expected to boost the market growth. Also, an increase in the ongoing clinical trial by major pharmaceuticals companies, an increase in the number of patients experiencing failure to alternative treatments, and a rise in the application of advanced technologies in the health care industry are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, strong R&D initiatives, growth in modernization and technological advancements in healthcare techniques, and a rise in government activities for cancer awareness are all driving CAR-T cell therapy market growth. In addition, the CAR-T therapy market is anticipated to progress owing to the growing prevalence of cancer cases across the world.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2029 USD 20,566.5 Million Market Size 2021 Value USD 1,965.8 million Expected CAGR Growth 31.6% from 2022 - 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2029 Top Market Players Amgen Inc. (US), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Bluebird Bio (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Celyad, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Mereck KGaA, Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Noile-Immune Biotech, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Servier Laboratories. Segments Covered By Target Antigen, By Indication, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read Press Release on Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, 2022 – 2029

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Market Segmentation

Insight By Indication

Based on indication, the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) segment accounts for the highest market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which is a type of immune cell. Each year, more than 18,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL. Chimeric antigen receptor CAR-T therapy is a promising treatment for DLBCL.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/inquire-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Geographic Overview

North America is anticipated to dominate the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy treatment market. This dominance can be attributed to the rising development and launch of clinical trials for the treatment of cancer rising emergence of the biotechnological sector. In addition, increasing cancer cases are accelerating the market demand for cancer therapies in the region. Moreover, leading players in the region are focusing on expanding their global presence, which is also boosting the CAR-T cell therapy market. Asia-Pacific is likely to show substantial growth in the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy treatment market due to an increase in the number of global players cooperating and making contracts with local players for CAR-T cell therapies in this region.

Browse the Detail Report "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Target Antigen (CD19/CD22, BCMA, Others); By Indication (Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Multiple Myeloma (MM), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2029" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the growth potential of the CAR-T cell therapy market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the upcoming years?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the CAR-T cell therapy industry in future?

What are the most significant challenges that the market could face in the future?

Who are the key companies on the CAR-T cell therapy market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering staying in the market?

Browse More Related Reports:

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of the target antigen, indication, and region.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: By Target Antigen Outlook

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

Others (MUC16, L1CAM, ROR1, EGFRvIII, PSCA, NKR-2, IL13Ra2, LewisY)

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: By Indication Outlook

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Others

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research