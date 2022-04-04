Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027 - Rapidly Growing Clinical Trial Activities, Proliferative M&A Activities, and Lucrative IPOs

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type, By Tumor Type, By Indication, By Treatment Type, By Targeted Antigen, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market value in the year 2021 was valued at USD1709 million that is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 64.66% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to achieve market value of USD33153.30 million by 2027F.

Increasing instances of cancer among the world population and thus increasing death rate due to cancer is driving the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the upcoming five years. Rapidly growing clinical trial activities, proliferative M & A activities, and lucrative IPOs are majorly responsible for the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the next five years.

Consistent researches on cancer and its treatment along with the advancement in the therapeutics are further substantiating the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the future five years. Increasing demand for the effective cancer treatment for the growing number of people suffering from cancer along with the flourishing pharmaceutical industry producing products and therapies for the cancer are also responsible for the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the forecast years through 2027.

Although side-effects of the CAR-T cells therapy and high cost of treatment making it unaffordable to the financially challenged population may restrain the growth of the market. Government schemes, tax incentives, along with insurance policies for the treatment and increasing number of NGOs working for providing in-expensive treatment to the patients lacking financial support may aid the growth of the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in the forecast period.



The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is segmented by product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end-user, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on treatment type, the market is further segmented into single treatment and combination treatment.

Single treatment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on grounds of increasing cases of cancer among the population. Increasing awareness about the cancer diagnostics and early recognition of the tests are responsible for the patients opting for single treatment.

Cancer in early stages can be treated with single treatments. The combination treatments are recent developments where multiple therapies are involved together to stop the cancer tumor development, to remove the lumps, and even alter the genetic information.



CAR-T Cell Therapy, By Product Type:

Yescarta (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

Tecartus (Brexucabtagene Autoleucel)

Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)

Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)

Others

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Tumor Type:

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Indication:

Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

Others

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment Type:

Single Treatment

Combination Treatment

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen

CD19

BCMA

Others

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Columbia

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market.

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Novartis International AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

AbbVie Inc.

Cellectis SA

Amgen Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Allogene Therapeutics Inc

Autolus Therapeutics PLC

Humanigen, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

