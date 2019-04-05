Global Carbide Tools Market Outlook to 2026 - The Market Holds Tremendous Potential Due to the Exponential Growth in the Manufacturing Industry

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbide Tools Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbide tools market registered market value of US$ 5,723.49 Mn estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global production of machine tools market reached a market value of approximately US$ 81 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow even further in the coming years. With a consistently growing demand for enhanced cutting tools, tool manufacturers have engaged themselves in reinventing new breed of tools to meet the high expectation of modern machining industry.

Carbide emerged as a powerful tool in the machining industry from past few decades. Carbide tool has excellent strength and toughness which allows the tool to machine metals with precision with longer service life. Consequently, carbide tools are extensively preferred over its alternatives such as high-speed steel (HSS) and thus encouraging the market growth in the coming years.

Based on binder material, carbide tools are classified into six different types including Calcium Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Tungsten Carbide, Aluminum Carbide, Iron Carbide, and Titanium Carbide. All the aforementioned carbide tools are extensively used for different application according to the material to be machines.



Besides, carbide tools are further classified according to the grades into cast-iron grade carbide and steel grade carbide. As the name suggests cast-iron grade carbides are used to machines cast iron material and steel grade for machining different compositions of steel.



Carbide tools are used across several machining application including turning and other lathe operations, milling, drilling & boring and several other machining methods. Versatility, cost-effectiveness, and reliability are the prime features allowed the carbide tools to become irreplaceable and hence the market for carbide tool expected to register serious growth in years to come.



Competitive Insights



The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading shipping containers vendors including Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, SGS Tool Company Pvt. Ltd., Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, Garr Tool Company, Vora Industries, Rock River Tool, Inc., Carbide Tools Manufacturing, Inc., PROMAX Tools, Global Excel Tools Manufacturing Sdn and vhf camfacture AG.



Carbide tool manufacturers are well versed with the changing machining industry and hence dedicated themselves to develop a new class of carbide tools. Manufacturing of high standard carbide inserts especially for CNC machine tool for precession machining is the key for manufacturers in order to develop their brand value.



The aforementioned companies have to face fierce competition amongst each other and other local players to stay forth in a market. With the exponential growth in the manufacturing industry, the carbide tool market holds tremendous potential for the leading as well as local manufacturers to claim their share of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Carbide Tools Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Carbide Tools Market, by Carbide Type

2.3. Global Carbide Tools Market, by Carbide Grade

2.4. Global Carbide Tools Market, by Application

2.5. Global Carbide Tools Market, by Geography



3. Global Carbide Tools Market Analysis

3.1. Global Carbide Tools Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. See-Saw Analysis

3.3.1. Impact Analysis

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants



4. Global Carbide Tools Market Value, by Carbide Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Calcium Carbide

4.3. Silicon Carbide

4.4. Tungsten Carbide

4.5. Aluminum Carbide

4.6. Iron Carbide

4.7. Titanium Carbide



5. Global Carbide Tools Market Value, by Carbide Grade, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cast-iron Grade Carbide

5.3. Steel Grade Carbide



6. Global Carbide Tools Market Value, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Turning

6.3. Milling

6.4. Drilling

6.5. Other



7. North America Carbide Tools Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Carbide Tools Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific Carbide Tools Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of World (RoW) Carbide Tools Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

11.2. SGS Tool Company Pvt. Ltd.

11.3. Advent Tool & Manufacturing Inc.

11.4. Best Carbide Cutting Tools Inc.

11.5. Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

11.6. Garr Tool Company

11.7. Vora Industries

11.8. Rock River Tool Inc.

11.9. Carbide Tools Manufacturing Inc.

11.10. PROMAX Tools

11.11. Global Excel Tools Manufacturing Sdn.

11.12. VHF Camfacture AG



