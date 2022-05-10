Global Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies & Markets Report 2022-2030: Governments Consider Sweeping Changes to Planning Laws and Investments to Improve Energy Security Post Russia/Ukraine War

May 10, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies & Markets - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 395-page Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts report is based on bottom-up research of 311 submarkets of the Carbon & Methane Capture industry.
The report thoroughly analyzes 6 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national Carbon & Methane Capture related markets. If you are looking for a comprehensive strategic investigation of the GHG Capture markets available today, this report is for you.
According to the report:
- The U.S. and China (which emitted 36% of the world's GHG in 2021) will spend >40% of the global GHG Capture expenditure
- Key Carbon & Methane Capture technologies are available, and their cost-performance improvements are developed at a fast pace
- The private sector will finance > 90% of the market
- Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change
- 2020-2030 CAGR of 13.2%
- Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, governments consider sweeping changes to planning laws and investments to improve their energy security
- Increased investments in Climate Change Information Technologies occupies a significant role in climate change mitigation strategies
Key market drivers are:
- To reach Net-Zero, we must invest in Carbon & Methane Capture technologies
- Investors' eagerness for financing the green revolution
- The COP26 investment pledges
- The market offers dozens of business opportunities to the private sector and the R&D community
- Unprecedented public support (> 60%) drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution.
- Government subsidies and investments
- Driven by public opinion and green legislation, Oil, Gas, Coal, Cement, Steel and Utility companies are interested in lowering GHG footprint.
- Green legislation and tough standards.
Questions answered in this report include:
- What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
- How do COP26 & Corona affect the market?
- Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
- What drives customers to invest?
- What are the technologies trends?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
- How much are countries expected to invest in Carbon & Methane Capture?
- What does the Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
Why Buy:
- Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with exhaustive bottom-up research of 311 Carbon & Methane Capture related markets.
- Unique Analysts Team. Our multilingual team brings 40 years of hands-on record in the industry, corporate positions of chairperson, CEO, CTO, chief scientist, VP R & R&D, VP marketing, $8 B of products commercialization. The team published 352 market reports.
- Extensive Research. The report research team conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 380 reports, documents and papers published by other experts (including, for example, DOE, IEA, IRENA, the UN, the White House, the EU, US Congress CRS, the UK, German, PRC, Indian and other government agencies, SEC filings, investors' presentations and more).
- Multi-Source Intelligence Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The global warming mitigation market was analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, countries, revenue sources and regions.
- COP26 Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the report by following and analyzing the Glasgow COP26 meetings deliberations and investment pledges.
- Money Trail. The report is the only study of 'when?', 'where?', 'why?' and 'how much?' of the expenditure go to market.
- Report Excel. Once you buy the report, you can get for a nominal price its Excel version.
- Customized for Decision-Makers. This report aims to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Environmental Services Inc.
- ADNOC Group (UAE)
- AGG Biofuel
- Aker Clean Carbon AS
- Algenol Biofuels
- Aljadix
- Alstom Energy
- Altogen Labs
- Ameret Llc
- Bioactive Services Inc.
- Bioremediation Consulting Inc.
- Bioremediation Services Inc.
- Bioremedy Pty. Ltd.
- Blue Planet
- BP (UK)
- Breathe Applied Sciences
- C2CNT
- C4X
- Carbicrete
- Carbon Clean Solutions
- Carbon Engineering
- Carbon Recycling International
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.
- Carbon Upcycling UCLA
- CarbonCure
- Carbonfree Chemicals
- Carus Corp.
- Catalytic Innovations
- CERT
- CFOAM LTD
- Chevron (U.S.)
- China HuaNeng Group
- China National Petroleum Corporation (China)
- Climeworks
- CO2 Solutions
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Cool Planet
- Dakota Gasification
- Dimensional Energy
- Drylet Llc
- Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada
- ECOERA
- EG&G Inc.
- Envirogen Technologies Inc.
- Equinor (Norway)
- ExxonMobil
- Fiton Group
- Fluor Corporation
- GE Energy
- Geovation Engineering P.C.
- Global Thermostat
- Green Minerals
- Hago Energetics
- Halliburton
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- HTCO2 Systems
- Ingenuity Lab
- Ivey International Inc.
- JRW Bioremediation Llc
- Kankyo Cleantech Llp
- Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc.
- Linde Engineering
- Makona Hardware and Industrial (Pty.) Ltd.
- Microgen Biotech Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- NRG Energy (U.S.)
- Oil Spill Eater International Corp.
- Probiosphere Inc.
- QM Environmental International B.V.
- Renovagen Ltd.
- RNAS Remediation Products
- Sasol Limited
- Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.
- Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shell
- Siemens
- Statoil ASA
- Summit Carbon Capture
- Sustainable Bioremediation and Phytoremediation Operations
- Total
- Trident Environmental Llc
- Verde Environmental Group
- XPRIZE
The Carbon & Methane Capture market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies:
- Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration
- Carbon Capture & Storage
- Carbon Capture & Utilization
- Methane Abatement
- GHG Emission Tracking
- Reforestation
Revenue Source Markets:
- Infrastructure
- Product Sales
- Maintenance
- Upgrades
- Other
Regional Markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2020-2030 market
- Industry Value Chain
- Financing & Loans
- Governmental R&D Funding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy1kwu
