Global Carbon and Graphite Markets Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2018 & 2024 with Profiles of 121 Companies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon and Graphite in US$ by the following Categories/Segments:





C&G Electrodes (Carbon Electrodes, & Graphite Electrodes)

C&G Fibers

C&G Powder

Others

The report also analyzes the Carbon & Graphite Fibers Market by the following End-Use Industries:





Industrial Applications

Aerospace Industry

Other Applications

The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Cabot Corporation ( USA )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) GrafTech International Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) HEG Ltd. ( India )

) Hexcel Corporation ( USA )

) Mersen S.A. ( France )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCCFC) ( USA )

) Morgan Advanced Materials plc. (UK)

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Orion Engineered Carbons LLC ( USA )

) SGL Group - The Carbon Company ( Germany )

) Showa Denko K.K ( Japan )

) Showa Denko Carbon, Inc. ( USA )

) Superior Graphite ( USA )

) Teijin Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Carbon & Graphite Electrodes



Carbon Electrodes



Graphite Electrodes



Carbon & Graphite Fibers



Carbon & Graphite Powders



Other Carbon & Graphite Products







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



End-use Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Trend in Carbon & Graphite Market



Current and Future Analysis



Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate C&G Products Consumption



Positive Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Carbon & Graphite Market



Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook



Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



Graphite



Graphite Application by Type



Energy Markets and Automotive & Aerospace Sectors Promise Growth



Global Supply Shortage: Key Constraint to the Graphite Electrode Market



Synthetic Graphite - Specialized Applications Foster Production Volume



Graphite Reserves & Production Scenario



China - The World's Largest Graphite Producer



Major Natural Graphite Producing Nations Worldwide by Type



China Loses Ground in Graphite Production Landscape



Rise in Flake Graphite Prices



Investor Attention Shifts to Non-Chinese Graphite Companies



Low Quality - A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore



Natural Graphite Production in North America



New Mines to Come Online in African Countries



New Graphite Electrode Projects Outside China



Syrah Resources - Flagship Balama Project



Battery Minerals - Montepuez & Balama Central



Graphex - Chilalo Project



Other Select Pipeline Projects



Flake Graphite: The Major Type of Natural Graphite Produced



Brazil - Another Key Producer



Demand Rises for Higher Quality Graphite







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



High-tech Applications to Drive Growth in the Natural Graphite Market



Emerging End-Use Applications to Spearhead Demand for Natural Graphite



Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite



Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle Rising Graphite Prices



Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications of Graphite



Natural & Synthetic Graphite Variants Vie for a Share of the Lucrative Batteries Market



Graphite in Li-Ion Batteries: Positive Outlook Riding on Increasing Sales of Cars & Electronic Devices



Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries



Increasing Use of Li-ion Batteries in Portable Electronic Devices to Foster Demand for Graphite



Shift towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for Graphite-Using Li-Ion Batteries



EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries



Comparison of Different Parameters for Electricity Powered Vehicles



Establishment of Megafactories for Mass Production of Batteries to Fuel Graphite Consumption



Diminishing Prospects in Steelmaking & Refractories Sectors Pushes to Focus on Graphite-Using Batteries Market



Innovations in the Batteries Space



High Significance of Carbon & Graphite in Photovoltaic Industry



Fuel Cells: PEM Technology Offers Promise for Graphite



A Glance at Graphite Usage in Fuel Cells & Batteries



Trends in EAF Steel Production - A Key Factor Dictating Demand for Graphite Electrodes



World Steel Production - A Glance at Key Statistics



Increasing Aluminum Production Provides Foundation for Electrodes Growth



Competitor Landscape



Nuclear Power: An Opportune Application Market for Carbon & Graphite



Focus on Developing Smaller Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactors to Propel Use of Graphite



Carbon Fiber



Carbon Fiber Market Capitalizes on the Rising Demand for Lightweight Components



Evolution of Carbon Fiber Applications over the Past Four Decades



Aerospace & Defense - An Inevitable Market for Carbon Fibers



Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market



Carbon Fiber All Set to Replace Steel in Automotive Industry



Carbon Fibers Find Broader Adoption in Automotive Industry



Strong Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Impels Growth



Environmental Regulations to Drive Demand for Carbon Fibers in Automotive Industry



Carbon Fiber Fuelling Safety in Automotive Industry



The FreedomCAR Program to Boost Carbon Fiber Demand



Burgeoning Wind Energy Sector - A Fast Growing Market for Carbon Fibers



Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage



Use of Carbon Fiber in Sports Goods



Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects



Wind Energy & Aerospace Industries Foster Growth in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market



The Dominance of Japan and US in the Carbon Fiber Market



Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario



Competition



US Eyes the Lucrative Carbon Fiber Market by Investing Heavily in R&D



Activated Carbon



Activated Carbon Market Heading for Strong Gains



Water Treatment and Purification - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Segment



Air Purification to Drive Future Growth



The United States - A Major Market for Activated Carbon



Competitive Scenario



Market Outlook



Carbon Black



Global Market for Carbon Black - An Overview



Graphene



Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential



As Hype Subsides, Players Focus on Allaying Concerns over Commercialization Potential of Graphene



Carbon Nanotubes



Carbon Nanotubes Market to Experience Impressive Growth



Expandable Graphite



Flame-retardant Regulations for New Buildings Drive Demand for Expandable Graphite







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Carbon



Properties and Isotopes of Carbon



Carbon Compounds



Carbon: Serving the Requirements of Varied Industries



Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products



Graphite



Physical Features



Graphite Sources



Applications of Graphite



Classification of Graphite



Grades of Synthetic Graphite



ATJ



PGW and PGX



CS and SLX



Graphite Recycling



Carbon & Graphite - Product Categorization



Carbon and Graphite Electrodes



Carbon Electrodes



Graphite Electrodes



Applications of Graphite Electrodes



Graphite Electrodes Primarily Used in Steel Industry



Graphite Electrodes in Fuel Cells



Grades of Graphite Electrodes



Graphite Electrodes - Production Process



Carbon & Graphite Fibers



Fiber Production



Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-Based Carbon Fibers



Oxidative stabilization



Carbonization



Graphitization



Rayon-Based Carbon Fibers



Production Stages



Stabilization



Carbonization



Graphitization



Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers



Production Stages



Pitch preparation:



Spinning and drawing:



Stabilization:



Carbonization:



Structure of Carbon Fiber



Classification of Carbon Fibers



Classification based on properties of carbon fiber:



Classification based on precursor fiber materials:



Classification based on heat treatment temperature:



Applications of Carbon Fiber



Carbon & Graphite Powders



Carbon Powder



Graphite Powder



Other Carbon and Graphite Products



Carbon & Graphite Blocks



Graphene



Properties of Graphene



Specialty Composites



Carbon and Graphite Felt



Pyrolytic Graphite (PG)







5. AN OVERVIEW OF END-USE APPLICATIONS



Carbon and Graphite - Varied Applications



Applications of Carbon & Graphite Products in Varied Industries



Aerospace Industry



Properties of Aerospace Grade Graphite Composites



Aluminum Production



Automotive Industry



Chemical Industry and the Petrochemical sector



Chemical Industry



Construction Industry



EAF Steel Production



Electrical Appliances



Carbon and Carbon-Graphite Brushes



Electro-Graphitic Brushes



Natural Graphite Brushes



Properties and Applications of Brushes by Type



Glass Fibers and Optical Fibers Production



Glass Industry



Silicon Manufacturing



Heat Treatment of Ceramics and Metals



Industrial Electrochemical Application



Jewelry Sector



Nuclear Industry



Oil and Mining



Paper Industry



Plasterboard



Power Generation



Powder Metallurgy & Production of Hard Metal



Production of Compound Materials



Refractories



Sealing Applications



Semiconductor Manufacture



Sporting Goods Industry



Telecommunications



Wind Energy







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







6.1 Focus on Select Players







6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations



Cabot Corporation Introduces Propel X Carbon Black Series



Orion Engineered Carbons Introduce XPB 430



SGL to Unveil Innovative Carbon-Fiber Based Materials







6.3 Recent Industry Activity



Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. Acquires Fort Worth-based Sid Richardson Carbon Ltd. and its affiliate companies



Tokai Carbon Agrees to acquire Sid Richardson



Teijin Limited Establishes Sales Affiliates in China and Taiwan to Strengthen Carbon Fiber Operations



Westwater Resources Acquires Alabama Graphite



Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. Integrates into Teijin Limited



Kuraray Acquires Calgon Carbon



SGL Group Sells Graphite Electrode and CFL/CE Businesses Unit to Triton



SDK Acquires SGL GE



Heraeus Holding Acquires Graphite Machining Services & Innovations, LLC.



Imerys Graphite & Carbon acquires Nippon Power Graphite (NPG)



Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Two Mines



Orion Acquires Outstanding Shares of Carbon Black Business



GrafTech to Realign Business Segments







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Analytics by Product Categories/Segments



Carbon & Graphite Fiber Market Analytics by End-Use Sector







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Graphite Market in the United States: An Overview



Production and Consumption of Graphite in the United States Market in 2017



Increasing Share of Electric Arc Process in Crude Steel Production: A Business Case for Graphite Electrode Market



Refractories - The Major Application of Graphite in the US



Technological Developments Spur Growth



Technology Developments Bode Well for Advanced Carbon Materials Market



US Targets Significant Share in Carbon Fiber Market



Lucrative Prospects for PAN Carbon Fiber in Defense and Aerospace Applications



Carbon Fiber - A Preferred Material by the US DoD



Carbon Fiber Market Prospects in the US



US Activated Carbon Market - An Overview



Stringent Environmental Controls Shape Demand for Activated Carbon



Automotive regulations



Mercury and Air Toxics Standard (MATS)



Making of MACTs Rule



Opportunities in the Water Treatment Market



Trade Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Graphite Market in Canada



New Large-Flake Graphite Mines Boost Market Prospects for Canada



Trade Statistics



B. Market Analytics







8.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B. Market Analytics







8.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



EU - A Major Market for Carbon & Graphite Products



Carbon Fiber Market on the Rise



Carbon & Natural-Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics to Offer Good Competition to Glass Fibers



B. Market Analytics







8.5 Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Asia - The Global Graphite Hub



B. Market Analytics







8.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



China - The World's Largest Producer of Natural Graphite



Closure of Natural Graphite Mines Threatens Global Supply



Low Quality: A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore



Restrictions on Graphite Raw Material Supplies - A Strategy to Improve Revenues



China Introduces Credit Score System to Enable Increased EV Production by 2020



Steel Industry Dynamics to Impact Demand for Graphite Electrodes



Carbon Fiber: A Promising Market



China - A Major Producer of Carbon Black



Activated Carbon Market - An Insight



B. Market Analytics







8.5.2 India



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



India - A Major Producer of Flake Graphite



India Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Imports and Implements Tariff on Exports



Carbon Fiber Market: An Overview



Carbon Black Market in India: An Insight



B. Market Analytics







8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



South Korea



Large Companies Foray into the Carbon Fiber Market



B. Market Analytics







8.6 Latin America







8.7 Rest of World



Market Analysis







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)





The United States (36)

(36) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (21)

(21) Europe (30)

(30) France (2)

(2) Germany (5)

(5) The United Kingdom (5)

(5) Italy (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (17)

(17) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)

(Excluding Japan) (46) Latin America (5)

(5) Africa (3)

