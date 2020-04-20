Global Carbon Capture and Storage Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Capture and Storage market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.6%. Pre-Combustion Capture, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.5 Billion by the year 2025, Pre-Combustion Capture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$130.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$155.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pre-Combustion Capture will reach a market size of US$322 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$580.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- BP plc
- Chevron Corporation
- Emissions Reduction Alberta
- GE Power
- HTC CO2 Systems Corp.
- Inventys Thermal Technologies Inc.
- Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
- Maersk Oil
- Petrofac Ltd.
- Schlumberger Limited
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
- Statoil ASA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Climate Change and the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?
CCS Moves Ahead despite Hurdles
Market Drivers
Government Support
Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide
Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies
Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations
Public Communication
Market Inhibitors
High Cost of CCS
Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders
Market Uncertainty
Technological Uncertainty
Major Operational Industrial-Scale CCS Projects
Overview of Large-Scale CCS Projects in Operation
Overview of Select Cancelled CCS Projects
Pipeline Analysis
Major Players
Competitive Overview in CO2 Capture - Major Players by Category
Competitive Overview in CO2 Transport and Storage - Major
Players by Category
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carbon Capture and Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (USA)
BP plc (UK)
Chevron Corporation (USA)
Emissions Reduction Alberta (Canada)
GE Power (USA)
HTC CO2 Systems Corp. (Canada)
Inventys Thermal Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Japan CCS Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Maersk Oil (Denmark)
Petrofac Ltd. (UK)
Schlumberger Limited (USA)
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. (Canada)
Statoil ASA (Norway)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): A Key to Sustainable Power
Generation & Infrastructure Development
The Going Goes Slow for Large Scale CCS Projects
The Status of CCS Technologies and Deployment
CCS in Developed and Developing Countries
Demonstration Projects Key to CCS Growth in Developing Countries
International Assistance for CCS Deployment in Developing
Countries
Huge Added Costs Fail to Hinder CCS Project Implementation
Enhanced Oil Recovery - the Sole Use of Sold Stored Carbon
Dioxide, for Now
Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curbing Commercial Investments
towards CCS
R&D in CCS Continues
List of Major R&D Players in CCS Technologies by Area
New Carbon Capture Technologies on the Anvil
Paris Agreement - A Game Changer for CCS?
Benefits & Disadvantages of CCS Approach
Benefits
Disadvantages
Environmental Concerns & Challenges
Long Term Environmental Impact: Remains a Cause of Concern
Low Financing in CCS - A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Pre-Combustion Capture (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Pre-Combustion Capture (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Post Combustion Capture (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Post Combustion Capture (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Industrial Separation Capture (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Industrial Separation Capture (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) process (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) process (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industries (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Industries (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Agriculture (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Agriculture (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 18: United States Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Carbon Capture and Storage Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 22: Canadian Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Canadian Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Carbon
Capture and Storage Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Carbon Capture and Storage Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon
Capture and Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Carbon Capture and Storage Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Carbon Capture and Storage Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 36: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: European Carbon Capture and Storage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: French Carbon Capture and Storage Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Carbon Capture and Storage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: German Carbon Capture and Storage Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: German Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Carbon
Capture and Storage Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carbon Capture and Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 54: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Carbon Capture and Storage Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Carbon Capture and Storage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Carbon Capture and Storage Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of World Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Rest of World Carbon Capture and Storage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World Carbon Capture and Storage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 86
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article