Global Carbon Capture and Storage Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Capture and Storage market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.6%. Pre-Combustion Capture, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.5 Billion by the year 2025, Pre-Combustion Capture will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$130.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$155.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pre-Combustion Capture will reach a market size of US$322 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$580.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Emissions Reduction Alberta

GE Power

HTC CO2 Systems Corp.

Inventys Thermal Technologies Inc.

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

Maersk Oil

Petrofac Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Statoil ASA









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Climate Change and the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

CCS Moves Ahead despite Hurdles

Market Drivers

Government Support

Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide

Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies

Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations

Public Communication

Market Inhibitors

High Cost of CCS

Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders

Market Uncertainty

Technological Uncertainty

Major Operational Industrial-Scale CCS Projects

Overview of Large-Scale CCS Projects in Operation

Overview of Select Cancelled CCS Projects

Pipeline Analysis

Major Players

Competitive Overview in CO2 Capture - Major Players by Category

Competitive Overview in CO2 Transport and Storage - Major

Players by Category

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carbon Capture and Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): A Key to Sustainable Power

Generation & Infrastructure Development

The Going Goes Slow for Large Scale CCS Projects

The Status of CCS Technologies and Deployment

CCS in Developed and Developing Countries

Demonstration Projects Key to CCS Growth in Developing Countries

International Assistance for CCS Deployment in Developing

Countries

Huge Added Costs Fail to Hinder CCS Project Implementation

Enhanced Oil Recovery - the Sole Use of Sold Stored Carbon

Dioxide, for Now

Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curbing Commercial Investments

towards CCS

R&D in CCS Continues

List of Major R&D Players in CCS Technologies by Area

New Carbon Capture Technologies on the Anvil

Paris Agreement - A Game Changer for CCS?

Benefits & Disadvantages of CCS Approach

Benefits

Disadvantages

Environmental Concerns & Challenges

Long Term Environmental Impact: Remains a Cause of Concern

Low Financing in CCS - A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 86

