Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market is Expected to Reach $26.04 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
May 28, 2020, 19:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market is accounted for $4.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $26.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market include General Electric, Halliburton, Carbon Cycle Ltd., Skyonic Corp., Basf SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Joule Unlimited Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Linde AG, Fluor Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Mbd Energy Ltd., Dioxide Materials Inc., AkerSolutions, Integrated Carbon Sequestration Pty. Ltd., E3tec Service Llc., Enn Group Co. Ltd., Lanzatech Inc., Dakota Gasification Company, Solidia Technologies Inc., Empower Materials Inc., Liquid Light Inc, and Novomer Inc.
Rising emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and technological advancements in non-power sectors are some of the major factors of propelling growth. However, the high cost of technology is hampering the market. Moreover, growing CO2 enhanced oil recovery techniques provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-market/request-sample
Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is a method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere by capturing CO2 from immobile sources and using the CO2 in new applications or storing the CO2 in underground storage sites. Carbon capture is a procedure designed to separate carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the flue stream produced by coal, natural gas, and petroleum-fired power plants. By separating the CO2, it can be transferred in liquid form to storage in deep geologic formations or, in some cases, utilized in enhanced oil or gas recovery, enhanced coal bed methane recovery, or calcification.
Based on Technology, the post-combustion capture segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its usage in diverse industries, such as natural gas and refinery treatment plants. Post-combustion processes separate CO2 from combustion exhaust gases. CO2 can be captured by using a liquid solvent or other separation methods. In a solvent absorption-based approach, once absorbed by the solvent, the CO2 is released by heating to form a high purity CO2 stream. This technology is extensively used to capture CO2 for use in the food and beverage industry.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-market
By geography, North America is dominating with the largest market share and the growth of this region can be attributed to rising government support, growing oilfields, increasing demand for clean technology.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/carbon-capture-utilization-market
End Users Covered:
- Agriculture
- Energy Sector
- Iron & Steel
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Coal & Biomass Power Plant
- Chemical
Applications Covered:
- Feedstock for Chemicals and Polymers
- Secondary Construction Materials
- Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
- Without Conversion Co2 Reuse
- Technologies Covered:
- Pre-Combustion Capture
- Post-Combustion Capture
- OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture
- Inherent Separation
- Industrial Separation Capture
Services Covered:
- Carbon Storage
- Cabon Capture
- Capture Transportation
Sources Covered:
- Power Generation
- Industrial Processes
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article