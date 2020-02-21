Global Carbon Fiber Market Report (2014 - 2025): Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the carbon fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and sporting goods industries. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end-use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, including the emergence of new applications and initiatives to innovate and commercialize the use of alternative precursors to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber.



Some of the major companies in the carbon fiber market are Toray, Mitsubishi, Teijin, Hexcel, SGL, and Cytec Solvay Group.



The analyst forecasts that aerospace will be the largest end-use industry and the industrial segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-performance lightweight materials in the automotive industry and growing demand for carbon composites in wind turbines with the increasing length of wind blades are driving market growth over the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to demand from the industries of aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.



Some of the features of Carbon Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end-use industry.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end-use industry, precursor type, tow size, and modulus type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Carbon fiber market size by various applications such as end-use industry, precursor type, tow size, and modulus type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Carbon fiber market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Carbon fiber market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber in the carbon fiber market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber in the carbon fiber market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the carbon fiber market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the carbon fiber market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key questions answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the carbon fiber market by end-use industry (aerospace, industrial and sporting goods), by precursor type, by tow size, by modulus and region ( North America , Europe , and the Rest of the World (including the Asia Pacific ))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the carbon fiber market? What are the business risks and threats to the carbon fiber market? What are emerging trends in this carbon fiber market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the carbon fiber market? What are the new developments in the carbon fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this carbon fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this carbon fiber area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this carbon fiber market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Carbon Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Carbon Fiber Market by End-Use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace

3.3.1.1: Commercial Aerospace

3.3.1.2: Regional Jets

3.3.1.3: General Aviation

3.3.1.4: Helicopters

3.3.1.5: Defense

3.3.1.6: Space

3.3.2: Industrial

3.3.2.1: Marine

3.3.2.2: Wind Energy

3.3.2.3: Transportation/Automotive

3.3.2.4: Civil/Construction

3.3.2.5: Electrical & Electronics

3.3.2.6: Others

3.3.3: Sporting Goods

3.3.3.1: Golf

3.3.3.2: Rackets

3.3.3.3: Skis, Snowboards, and Other Winter Sports

3.3.3.4: Fishing Poles

3.3.3.5: Other Sporting Goods

3.4: Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type

3.4.1: Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Carbon Fiber

3.4.2: Pitch Based Carbon Fiber Precursor

3.5: Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size

3.5.1: Small Tow (24k)

3.5.2: Large Tow (>24k)

3.6: Carbon Fiber Market by Modulus

3.6.1: Standard Modulus

3.6.2: Intermediate Modulus

3.6.3: High Modulus



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Carbon Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Fiber Market

4.3: European Carbon Fiber Market

4.4: ROW Carbon Fiber Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Market Share Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by Region

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Type

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Carbon Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Carbon Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Carbon Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Value Chain Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toray Industries Inc.

7.2: Hexcel Corporation

7.3: Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Limited

7.4: Cytec Solvay Group

7.5: SGL Carbon Group

7.6: Teijin Limited

7.7: Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.8: DowAksa

7.9: Hyosung Corporation

7.10: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

7.11: Kureha Corporation

7.12: Osaka Gas Chemical Corporation Ltd.

7.13: Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co.

7.14: Jilin Jiyan High-Tech Fibers

7.15: Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd.

7.16: Sinosteel Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.

7.17: Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

7.18: Zhongheng New Material

7.19: Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

7.20: Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Materials Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jshgpu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

