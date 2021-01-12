Global Carbon Fiber Markets Report 2020-2025 - Influence and Leverage in the Structural Carbon Industry Gaining Momentum
This report on carbon fiber covers the market size and estimations of carbon fiber, that is, before being used as a composite material in combination with other materials. Therefore, the market scope does not involve carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CRPF).
Until now, carbon fiber usage has been limited primarily to the aerospace and defense industry due to the high cost of carbon fiber material.
However, with technological advancements in manufacturing, the price of regular tow (small tow) carbon fiber is declining. Also, the suitability of low-grade (large tow) carbon fiber for automotive applications is also driving the demand for large tow carbon fiber, thereby making carbon fiber gradually suitable for mass market applications.
Nearly all the carbon fiber is produced using PAN (polyacrylonitrile), pitch and rayon precursor materials. PAN is a predominant precursor due to its superior stability and strength along with higher carbon yield.
Another significant trend observed in the carbon fiber industry is the increasing traction for recycled carbon fiber. To manage the environmental pollution, recycled plastics companies are taking several initiatives for increasing recycled carbon fiber production.
The analysis covers recycled carbon fiber as well as virgin carbon fiber. Based on structure, the market is segmented into small tow and large tow segments. The carbon fiber market is also categorized based on precursor materials and end-use industries.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (USD million) considering 2019 as the base year; a market forecast will be given for the 2020 to 2025 period. The market size by region and country-level is also covered.
The Report Includes:
- 65 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for carbon fiber
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of the carbon fiber, based on raw material, fiber type, tow size, end-use, and region
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and analysis of future applications of each of the segments
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, regulatory and reimbursement scenario, and a relevant patent analysis
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Toray Industries Inc., Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Solvay S.A. and Hyosung Advanced Materials
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Legal and Regulatory Factors
- Price-Fixing in the Carbon Fiber and Composites Industry
- Industry Factors
- Price Trends
- New Technologies and New Entrants to the Business
- Influence and Leverage in the Structural Carbon Industry
- Intellectual Property Analysis
- Technology Development Trends
Chapter 4 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material
- Overview
- PAN (Polyacrylonitrile)
- Pitch
- Rayon
Chapter 5 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size
- Overview
- Small Tow (&lessThan;24K)
- Large Tow (>24K)
Chapter 6 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type
- Overview
- Virgin Carbon Fiber
- Recycled Carbon Fiber
Chapter 7 Global Carbon Fiber Market by End Use
- Overview
- Aerospace and Defense
- Space Vehicles
- Defense Market
- Wind Turbines
- Automotive
- Trains and Locomotives
- Motor Vehicles
- Industrial
- Sports Equipment
- Golf Clubs
- Bicycles
- Recreational Boating
- Sport Fishing
- Others (Construction, Pressure Vessels)
- New Bridge Construction
Chapter 8 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Global Carbon Fiber Market-Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Industry Structure
- Market Share Analysis/Ranking
- Competitive Strategies Used in the Carbon Fiber Industry
- New Business Development
- Competitive Pricing
- Vertical Integration
- Global Strategic Alliances
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Dowaksa
- Formosa M Co. Ltd.
- Hexcel Corp.
- Hyosung Advanced Materials
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites
- SGL Carbon
- Solvay Group
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ffxk9g
