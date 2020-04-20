Global Carbon Fibers Industry
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Fibers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.6%. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$212.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$584 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cytec Solvay Group
- DowAksa
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hyosung Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
- SGL Group - The Carbon Company
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Carbon Fiber - An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material
for Commercial & Industrial Applications
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Market Activity
Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage
Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario
PAN-based Carbon Fibers - A Major Share of the Market
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market - Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand
Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carbon Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber
as Manufacturing Material
Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for
Carbon Fibers Market
Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft
Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in
Automotive Industry
Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames
Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight
Vehicles
Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to
Drive Demand
Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites
Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage
in Mass Production
Hybrid Reinforced Composites - Potential Application in
Automotive Industry
Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry
Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs
Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock
Option for Automakers
Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over
Glass Fiber
Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for
Carbon Fiber
Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon
Fiber Market
Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine
Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry
Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage
Golf Clubs - A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer
Racquets - Sustained Increase in Use of Composites
Snowboards and Skis - A Small Yet Promising Segment
Fishing Rods - Maximum User of Fiber Properties
Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities
Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon
Fiber
Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building &
Construction Industry
Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing - A Small Yet
Growing Market
Types of Pressure Vessels
MEMS Applications - The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber
Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry
Carbon Fiber Resin - Rising Demand for Lightweight Products
Fosters Market Growth
Carbon Fiber Recycling - Rising Expectations
Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites
The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of
Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional
Materials
Graphene Fiber - The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers
Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with
Carbon Fiber Use
Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carbon Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Carbon Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Wind Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Wind Energy (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Wind Energy (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Carbon Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 25: United States Carbon Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Carbon Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Carbon Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Carbon Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon
Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Carbon Fibers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Carbon Fibers Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Carbon Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 37: European Carbon Fibers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Carbon Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Carbon Fibers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: Carbon Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: European Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Carbon Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Carbon Fibers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: French Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: Carbon Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German Carbon Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Carbon Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Carbon Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Italian Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Carbon Fibers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Carbon Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Carbon Fibers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Carbon Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Carbon Fibers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Carbon Fibers Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 63: Rest of World Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
