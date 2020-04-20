Global Carbon Fibers Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Fibers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.6%. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$151.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$212.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$584 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Teijin Ltd.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Carbon Fiber - An Ideal Lightweight & High-Strength Material

for Commercial & Industrial Applications

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Aerospace & Defense Sector Leads Carbon Fiber Usage

Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario

PAN-based Carbon Fibers - A Major Share of the Market

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market - Aerospace Sector to Drive Demand

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carbon Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aerospace & Defense Sector: Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber

as Manufacturing Material

Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for

Carbon Fibers Market

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircraft

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Material of Choice Replacing Steel in

Automotive Industry

Viability of Carbon Fiber for Car Frames

Carbon Fiber Plays Critical Role in Manufacture of Lightweight

Vehicles

Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to

Drive Demand

Auto Industry Pursues High-Volume Uses for Carbon Fiber Composites

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage

in Mass Production

Hybrid Reinforced Composites - Potential Application in

Automotive Industry

Carbon Fiber Fueling Safety in Automotive Industry

Industry Poorly Equipped to Serve Automotive Needs

Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock

Option for Automakers

Wind Energy Sector: Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over

Glass Fiber

Expanding Capacity of Wind Power Promises Growth in Demand for

Carbon Fiber

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon

Fiber Market

Carbon Fiber Holds Advantages over E-glass in Wind Turbine

Challenges Confronting the Switch from E-glass to Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Faces Tough Competition in Wind Turbine Industry

Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage

Golf Clubs - A Key Carbon Fiber Consumer

Racquets - Sustained Increase in Use of Composites

Snowboards and Skis - A Small Yet Promising Segment

Fishing Rods - Maximum User of Fiber Properties

Carbon Fibers in Sports Wheelchairs for Athletes with Disabilities

Construction Industry: Another Emerging Application for Carbon

Fiber

Rising Significance of Carbon Fiber Composites in Building &

Construction Industry

Carbon Fiber in Pressure Vessels Manufacturing - A Small Yet

Growing Market

Types of Pressure Vessels

MEMS Applications - The Latest Avenue for Carbon Fiber

Composites Find Increased Demand in Marine Industry

Carbon Fiber Resin - Rising Demand for Lightweight Products

Fosters Market Growth

Carbon Fiber Recycling - Rising Expectations

Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites

The LIBRE Project to Develop Novel Technology for Production of

Lignin-Derived Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Continues to Face Competition from Traditional

Materials

Graphene Fiber - The Latest Development in Carbon Fibers

Complex Recycling & Wasteful Production Process: Issues with

Carbon Fiber Use

Carbon Fiber and its Maintenance





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Carbon Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Carbon Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Sporting Goods (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Wind Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Wind Energy (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Wind Energy (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Civil Engineering (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Carbon Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 25: United States Carbon Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Carbon Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Carbon Fibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Carbon Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon

Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Carbon Fibers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Carbon Fibers Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Carbon Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 37: European Carbon Fibers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Carbon Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Carbon Fibers Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: Carbon Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Carbon Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Carbon Fibers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Carbon Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Carbon Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Carbon Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Carbon Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Carbon Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Carbon Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Carbon Fibers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Carbon Fibers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Carbon Fibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Carbon Fibers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Carbon Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Carbon Fibers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Carbon Fibers Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of World Carbon Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 33

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010577/?utm_source=PRN



